Following today's [August 15] ballot certification, former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan issued the following statement:



'Nikkita Oliver ran a great campaign. She brought not just her powerful voice to the discussion but brought in and amplified the voices, dreams, and pain of those who have been shut out of the opportunities and prosperity of our city. There's no doubt that she will be a leader for our city for years to come and that the issues she focused on will define our future. During the campaign and many forums, I learned from her, laughed with her, and admired what she was able to accomplish. I commend her as well as the other candidates who put themselves out there to make our city a better place.



'For those who didn't support me, I'll work hard to earn your support. I fundamentally believe that the next mayor has the moral challenge and deep responsibility to address inequities facing our city. I am committed to ensuring the marginalized and most vulnerable are part of the promise of Seattle. Seattle's next mayor must be a leader who listens to all communities, brings people together, and gets things done. We have to come together to close the gaps in our city.



'From my work in a remote fishing village teaching English to my time as the first openly gay U.S. Attorney, I've spent much of life challenging the status quo and making deep systemic reforms that matter in people's lives. Equality, civil rights, criminal justice reform, police accountability - these have been the fights of my career, and if I have the opportunity to serve as mayor, I will fight every day to put our progressive values into action.



'In the upcoming weeks, I will continue to make the case to all voters about my experience to lead this city as well as my specific ideas to address the urgent challenges of inequality, affordability, homelessness, transportation, police reform, and climate change.'



Courtesy of the Jenny Durkan for Seattle campaign



