|Seattle workers continue to decisively unite behind Jenny Durkan
ILWU Local 19 solely endorse Durkan for mayor
Following the endorsements of both Seattle Building & Construction Trades Council and the Professional & Technical Employees (PTE) Local 17, former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan announced the support of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 19, which represents the workforce that moves marine cargo through the Port of Seattle.
'ILWU has a long history of endorsing progressive candidates, which is why we're supporting Jenny Durkan. Through our rank and file democratic process, it was decided that many of Jenny's positions aligned with those of our membership. ILWU will work hard to help elect Jenny as our next Mayor because she will fight for better wages and safer worker conditions for all. She will continue to cultivate the relationship between the city and the port to maintain Seattle as a first class gateway,' said Rich Austin, President of ILWU Local 19.
'Day in, day out, our longshore workers keep the Port of Seattle a powerful economic force in Seattle,' said Durkan. 'I've spent my career defending civil rights and workers rights, and if I have the opportunity to serve as mayor, I will never stop fighting for fair wages and to improve the lives of working people in our city.'
In addition to ILWU Local 19, Durkan has the support of the Professional & Technical Employees (PTE) Local 17, Seattle Building & Construction Trades Council, Seattle Fire Fighters Local 27, the Heat and Frost Insulators and Firestop Containment Workers Local 7, Laborers 242, Ironworkers Local 86, and SEIU 775, the largest union local in the state.
Courtesy of the Jenny Durkan for Seattle campaign
|
|
|
|
|
|
