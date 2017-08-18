LEO PARTY

NEIGHBOURS NIGHTCLUB

August 13



On behalf of Joe Torres, Founder of LEO Foundation - THANK YOU!



Our amazing team of VOLUNTEERS and ENTERTAINERS - AMORA Dior Black, ATASHA Manila, CLAYTON Coleman, DESARAE Pendavis, EVAH Destruction, GAYSHA Starr, ISAAC Scott, JAXEN Brown, LADIE Chablis, LaSAVEONA Hunt, LONDYN Bradshaw, LUNA Palacios, the MARKOS Sisters, URSULA Major, TRULY Scrumptuous with The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence - with the generosity of OUR FRIENDS helped raise $20,000+ for Seattle Counseling Service and Imperial Sovereign Court Of Seattle.



We are grateful to our gracious sponsors and donors: Muckleshoot Casino Charities, Silver Dollar Casino - SeaTac, Neighbours Seattle!



Here are the official photos courtesy of John Beursken.



With pride,

Aleksa Manila

LEO Foundation



