by Shaun Knittel - SGN Staff Writer



According to court documents, Marc Juris, the openly Gay president of WE TV, has been served a $1.2 million lawsuit from Gay porn company Flava Works.



Flava Works specializes in x-rated videos featuring models of color. The company claims Juris joined its site as a member, then downloaded a bunch of videos and illegally uploaded them to file sharing sites like Gay-Torrents.org and GayTorrent.ru.



Now, the company wants $1.2 million from him for copyright infringement.



'Marc Juris was issued a cease-and-desist over alleged sharing and was urged to settle out of court [but he] refused,' Phil Bleicher, CEO of Flava Works, says. 'We have ample evidence to prove that its him - from matching emails, IP, logs and usernames - and he continued to share our copyrighted works.'



Juris has filed a countersuit under a John Doe pseudonym, claiming Flava Works blackmails its subscribers with frivolous lawsuits and threatens to 'out' them as customers.



The countersuit, filed Tuesday, reads: Capitalizing on the social stigma of its own product, Flava Works has apparently discovered a lucrative side business: extorting money from former subscribers by threatening to expose them as consumers of Gay porn. Even if the accusation is false, most users reluctantly pay rather than be outed in court documents as a Gay porn user - especially if the victim has chosen to keep his sexual orientation private.



Flava Works denies any wrongdoing and says that the countersuit is ridiculous.



'Flava Works models and staff spend countless hours producing our high quality videos and images only to have a few people steal them and distribute to these illegal file sharing websites,' said Phil Bleicher. 'This will stop, one lawsuit at a time.'



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!