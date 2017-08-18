Enjoy a special presentation of the Dick Van Dyke classic 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' at the new Performing Arts & Event Center (PAEC) of Federal Way on Sunday, August 20 at 3pm. Tickets for this free showing are available through the Patron Services Box Office during the PAEC's Community Day on Saturday, August 19th. The facility will be open to the public for those who wish to explore the new Center.



OVER 20 YEARS IN THE MAKING! FEDERAL WAY PERFORMING ARTS & EVENT CENTER OPENS DOORS FOR THE FIRST TIME ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 19



The Performing Arts & Event Center of Federal Way official ribbon cutting and community opening day is on Saturday, August 19 from 11am to 5pm. This free event is open to the public.



At 11:00am, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell will welcome our neighbors, friends and King County Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer.



Deputy Mayor Jeanne Burbidge will address the public at the entrance of the brand new Performing Arts and Event Center about the importance and impact of arts in our community.



The Mayor, along with the Federal Way City Council will cut the ceremonial ribbon, and open the doors of the Performing Arts and Event Center to the public for the first time.



Throughout the day, visitors will be able to experience the grandeur of the 35-foot tall lobby windows with views of Mt. Rainier.



Tours of the building will be conducted every 30 minutes including the bamboo-finished 716-seat theater. Food samples will be offered from SAVOR, the in-house food and beverage supplier.



Enjoy performances by the PAEC's resident artists including Tacoma City Ballet, Federal Way Chorale, and the Federal Way Symphony. The PAEC's event rooms will be set to demonstrate a wedding reception and a lecture/seminar.



Presentations in the lecture/seminar event room include a talk about Traditional Foods by Educator Valerie Seagrest, Storytime by King County Library and a presentation by Washington State Poet Laureate Tod Marshall.



Patrons Services will be open to assist patrons in selecting a season subscriptions or to purchase single-show tickets which are now on sale.



Steinway Artist James Jelasic and Tenor Jon Lackey will close the day with a sensational performance on the theater main stage.



The Performing Arts & Event Center located at 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way, WA 98003. Free parking will be available for this event.



COMMUNITY DAY SCHEDULE



ON THE THEATER MAINSTAGE

12pm - Federal Way Chorale | 12:30pm - Federal Way Symphony | 1:30pm - Harmony Kings Chorus | 2pm - Jet Cities Chorus | 3pm - Tacoma City Ballet | 3:30pm - Maru Dance Group, Korean Dancers | 4pm - Soprano Wonjin Kim | 4:30pm - Steinway Artist James Jelasic & Tenor Jon Lackey



IN THE WEST LOBBY

11:30am - Federal Way Youth Symphony | 12pm - Tacoma City Ballet | 12:30pm - Limelight Performing Arts | 1pm - Federal Way Youth Symphony | 1:30pm - Tacoma City Ballet | 2pm - Limelight Performing Arts | 2:30pm - Federal Way Youth Symphony | 3:30pm - Limelight Performing Arts



IN THE VIP LOUNGE

1pm - Federal Way Chorale | 2:30pm - Harmony Kings Chorus | 3:30pm - Jet Cities Chorus



IN THE PIQUETTE ROOM

11:30am - Book It Repertory Theatre | 12:30pm - Storytime by King County Library | 1:30 - Traditional Food Educator Valerie Seagrest | 3:30pm - Washington State Poet Laureate Tod Marshall | 4:30pm - Poetry Open Mic



About the PAEC

The Performing Arts & Event Center opens in August 2017 as the South King County premier center for entertainment in the region. The 716-seat, two-tiered theatre hosts a variety of live performances, community events and education programs for all ages. This beautiful South King County location, just 20 minutes south of SeaTac, is perfect for business, educational, and private events. This is an ideal event venue for full-service trade shows, corporate trainings, conventions, events, meetings, and banquets. The Center is located at 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way S, Federal Way, WA 98003 - 253-835-7022 | www.fwpaec.org



