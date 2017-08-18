Charlottesville and yet another exposure of America's denial of its sordid history



At 76 years of age I have read and seen a lot about America's denial regarding its history, its inhuman treatment of people, its failure to live up to its rhetoric regarding equality, and its hypocrisy regarding right and wrong. Those Republicans condemning the acts of violence in Charlottesville would be believable if they would acknowledge the role the party has played in regards to using race and social issues to divide the people.



Donald Trump's response was a joke as there is a world of difference between Democrats and Republicans/Liberals and Conservatives. In the past Democrats were the party of racist but in time took the lead in working to make the Constitution, in fact, live up to its promise that all men are equal and expanded that to include women, gays, and other groups that were marginalized. The Republicans on the other hand became the party of divide and conquer using race and religion to impose their agenda and beliefs on others. Liberals are not calling for anyone to be denied their rights as citizens; whereas it's the conservatives who want to use government to impose their religious values on others; for example, denying services to gays or the vote for blacks.



What has always bothered me is this country's quick actions when it comes to pointing its finger at other country's regarding their treatment of their citizens while doing little to right the wrongs it has done to its own citizens of color, gays, Native Americans, women, etc. North Korea is being condemned, yet it is this country which has a history of massive enslavement, genocide, Jim Crow, killing of unarmed men of color, secret prisons, people held for decades without trial, false arrest, stealing lands from indigenous people, etc. etc. The country is very good at promoting propaganda and presenting a false image to the world and to many of its own citizens.



George Whitaker

Bellevue, WA



