by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Want to see Dave Matthews give an intimate performance, along with Patty Griffin, Steve Earle and special guests, while also assisting the refugee crisis? Then be at the Moore Theatre on the evening of October 3, as the trio of performers and yet-unnamed artists will share the stage to raise awareness and funds to support expanded educational opportunities for displaced people through the Jesuit Refugee Service's (JRS) Global Education Initiative. Money collected from Lampedusa: Concerts for Refugees will help refugees to heal, learn and thrive. Tickets for the show, priced between $45 and $150, are available online at www.ticketmaster.com, in person at the Paramount Theatre box office, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. For more information, visit www.stgpresents.org.



Although Chris Cornell was laid to rest in Los Angeles, hometown fans will soon have somewhere, or something rather, to always remember him by. The late rock star's family has commissioned a statue to be built and permanently situated in Seattle, expected to be unveiled later this year or early 2018. The life-size sculpture will be created by artist Wayne Toth, who also worked on a similar piece for Johnny Ramone that appears at his gravesite on the grounds of Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where Cornell is buried as well. The specific location in the city where the statue will be placed has not yet been announced. Besides the memorial, the Soundgarden frontman's widow Vicky has also launched the Chris Cornell Music Therapy Program, as part of the Seattle non-profit organization Child Haven, benefiting children who have suffered physical or psychological abuse. As soon as I receive any new information on the memorial statue, I'll post it here in The Music Lounge. Cornell, who died on May 18, interviewed twice with Seattle Gay News.



You can expect an interview with Alison Moyet next month. The singer-songwriter is mostly recognized as half of the '80s new wave duo Yaz (aka Yazoo), but has also enjoyed success as a solo artist, primarily from her standout album Essex from 1994 that contained the hit 'Whispering Your Name.' In total, Moyet has released nine albums on her own, including her newest titled Other that came out in June 16 featuring the leadoff single 'Reassuring Pinches.' Moyet is set to perform September 23 at The Showbox Market. Look for my interview with her the week before, in our September 15 issue.



New concerts to announce include Kyle Craft at The Crocodile on September 21, Death From Above at The Showbox Market on November 20, Kid Cudi at WaMu Theater on November 22 and Judy Collins at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley on February 8 through 11.















Finally, if you're an EDM fan, know that the FreakNight Festival is returning to Seattle after it was moved to the Tacoma Dome last year. The date and location for this year's Halloween'ish event is October 27 at WaMu Theater. The lineup is still being finalized, but should be revealed very soon.







Shania Twain to open 2018 tour at Tacoma Dome



Country superstar and LGBT favorite Shania Twain will kick off next year's NOW tour at the Tacoma Dome on May 3. The tour will support the five-time Grammy and multiple CMA winner's new album, NOW, which is being released on September 29 and features the leadoff single 'Swingin' With My Eyes Closed'; Twain debuted the song this week with a live performance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'



Besides introducing fans to music from the new album, the 'Queen of Country Pop' will include some of her biggest hits on the set list of her upcoming tour, such as 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman,' 'I'm Gonna Getcha Good!,' 'Any Man of Mine,' 'That Don't Impress Me Much,' 'Love Gets Me Every Time,' 'Forever and for Always,' 'You're Still the One,' 'From This Moment On' and 'Come on Over.'



Twain has such a large gay fan base that even Oprah asked her about it when she appeared on her show, not to mention she discussed with MacLeans magazine about why she's attracted so many drag queens to her music. 'A lot of people in the artistic side of the industry are gay and do drag and they have this great vision,' she commented in the interview. 'There's not a huge gap between what we both do. I don't see much of a separation there. Entertainment doesn't have a gender.' Twain was also one of the very first musicians of any genre to celebrate the Supreme Court's same-sex marriage ruling in 2015, having supported LGBT rights for many years before.



I've seen Shania Twain twice - at Key Arena and at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas - and she's excellent in concert. Definitely see her live if you're even remotely a fan. For ticket on sale date, visit www.ShaniaTwain.com.



