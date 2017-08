7/23/1963 - 7/3/2017



Brett, a longtime resident of Seattle, born in East Grand Rapids, Michigan, passed away on July 3rd. Brett had battled illness for the last few years. Ultimately he died an accidental death from a fall causing an injury to the head.



Brett was an amazingly talented and creative person. He worked as a landscaper creating beautiful gardens and grounds. Some of his designs have been featured in Sunset Magazine and he had gardens in the West Seattle garden show. In addition, Brett had a talent and passion for cooking. No one ever left our house without something delicious to eat and something to take home with them. He was part of a very special family and was a great step-father to two very lucky kids. He is very much loved by those kids as well as by many other friends and family...



Brett is survived by his partner Bruce Caszatt, his best friend Brad Ambroson, his mother Heather Aalderink, brothers Rafe and Carl and four nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Ashley.



There will be a memorial celebration for Brett on Sunday August 20 at 3pm at the Seattle First Baptist Church. The address is: 1111 Harvard Ave., Seattle. There is free parking in the lot behind the church. Come listen to and share a story with us about Brett. At a different location, after the service there will be a gathering (party) of friends and family for food and drinks to continue remembering and celebrating Bretts life.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bretts name to Country Doctor or Bailey-Boushay House.



You are my best friend, my soul mate. That will never change. In answer to your question, yes sweetheart Im picking up what youre laying down.



