LOUISVILLE, KY - Pro-Fairness groups at the Kentucky State Fair on Thursday [August 24] launched 'Freda Fairness, a Farmer for the People,' to counter the Kentucky Farm Bureau's mascot 'Freddy Farm Bureau.' Created by Squallis Puppeteers, 'Freda Fairness' went to meet with her cousin, 'Freddy,' at the Country Ham Breakfast to share her disappointment with the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation's discriminatory policies that are anti-LGBTQ, anti-union, anti-teacher, anti-choice, and pro-death penalty.



'Freda' and dozens of protesters greeted people walking into the breakfast, where she even joined an impromptu press conference by Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin. (See Fairness Campaign Facebook page for video.) Though 'Freda' had a ticket to the ham breakfast, she was escorted out of the buffet area by a cadre of Kentucky State Troopers. (See Fairness Campaign Facebook page for video.)



'Freda Fairness' will have an enduring presence on social media and at public events to raise awareness of the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation's discriminatory policies. She can be followed on Facebook and Twitter @FredaFairness.



This marks the sixth year the Fairness Campaign, American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky (ACLU-KY), Jefferson County Teachers Association (JCTA), and Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice (LSURJ) have protested KFB's policies at their annual breakfast.



Unbeknownst to most customers, Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance charges an automatic fee to become a member of the company's 501(c)4 lobbying arm, which spent nearly $140,000 last year on the Kentucky General Assembly. Elected officials are mailed copies of the company's policy booklet, which details the organization's discriminatory stances, but it is not sent to paying customers.



A full copy of the 2017 Kentucky Farm Bureau Policy Book can be downloaded at www.Fairness.org.



Below is a list of some of the policies opposed by the Fairness Campaign and its allies.



KY Farm Bureau 2017 Policies & Page Numbers: o The institution of marriage should only be recognized as the legal union of a man and a woman. (p. 13)



o We are opposed to any state-supported agency providing benefits to 'domestic' partners. (p. 14)



o We strongly believe in the value of all individuals both born and unborn. (p. 14)



o We strongly oppose teacher strikes. We oppose legislation that mandates collective bargaining for public school employees. (p. 63)



o Alternative lifestyles should not be taught in public schools. (p. 64)



o We support the enactment of right-to- work legislation. (p. 79)



o We oppose an increase in the minimum hourly wage. (p. 79)



o We recommend the federal prevailing wage law be repealed when dealing with government contracts. (p.79)



o We strongly oppose any mandate that would require any government entities to recognize and collectively bargain with employee unions. (p. 79)



o Furthermore, we oppose public employees being permitted to strike, organize work stoppage or slow-downs. (p. 79)



o We oppose unionization of farmers and farm laborers. (p. 79)



o We support capital punishment. (p. 92)



Founded in 1991, the Fairness Campaign is Kentucky's broad-based community effort dedicated to equal rights for lesbian gay, bisexual, and transgender people. Its primary goal is comprehensive civil rights legislation prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, and to dismantle systemic racism - www.Fairness.org; Facebook.com/FairnessCampaign



