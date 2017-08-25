Continuing to grow support from working families, former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan announced the endorsement of the Washington State Council of County and City Employees including AFSCME Local 2083, and the Teamsters Joint Council No. 28, which is the umbrella organization of 12 local unions representing more 50,000 active and retired members in Washington.



'Jenny Durkan is by far the best candidate to fight for the tens of thousands of active and retired Teamsters in Seattle. From her days as a Teamster to fighting for better wages and working conditions alongside our members, she has a lifetime of experience of supporting working people. Jenny is the complete package when it comes to a candidate for the City of Seattle Mayor. She is a problem solver with a business sense, a working class and an impeccable legal background that will be extremely beneficial to the City of Seattle. Jenny is the clear choice to deliver results and help make Seattle more affordable while making a living wage,' said Rick Hicks, President of the Teamsters Joint Council No. 28.



'Jenny has the experience to lead our city government and advocate for our workers. We're proud to support her because she believes in investing in our community, and she will be a strong leader who champions equality, education, living wages, and affordable housing. We look forward to working closely with her to improve the lives of residents across Seattle,' said Chris Dugovich, President of the Washington State Council of County and City Employees, AFSCME.



'One of the most demanding jobs I've had was as a baggage handler for Wien Air Alaska. I was a dues-paying Teamster, and this union job helped me pay for school. I know firsthand that the Teamsters and AFSCME fight every day for better wages, quality benefits, and safer conditions on the job, and I'm honored to have received the endorsement of the hardworking men and women of both the Teamsters Joint Council No. 28 and the Washington State Council of County and City Employees,' said Jenny Durkan.



In addition to the endorsement of the Teamsters Joint Council No. 28 and the Washington State Council of County and City Employees, Durkan has the support of SEIU Healthcare 1199NW, Martin Luther King County Labor Council, ILWU Local 19, ILWU Local 52, Professional & Technical Employees (PTE) Local 17, Seattle Building & Construction Trades Council, Seattle Fire Fighters Local 27, the Heat and Frost Insulators and Firestop Containment Workers Local 7, UA Local 32 Plumbers and Pipefitters, Laborers 242, Ironworkers Local 86, and SEIU 775.



Courtesy of Jenny for Seattle



