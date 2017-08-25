Mayor Murray will honor recipients of the 2017 Mayor's Arts Awards at a public ceremony on Thursday, August 31 at 4pm, at Seattle Center's Mural Amphitheatre (or the Fisher Pavillion Rooftop). The event is free and open to the public.



The Mayor's Arts Awards recognize the accomplishments of artists, arts and cultural organizations and community members committed to enriching their communities through the arts. We envision a city of people whose success, safety and health are not pre-determined by their race, class, sexual orientation, gender, age, mental or physical ability. We work toward our vision by addressing and working to eliminate institutional racism in our programs, policies and practices.



Awards will be presented in the following categories:

Cultural Ambassador: Awarded to an individual who has significantly contributed to Seattle's arts and cultural community and raised the visibility of Seattle's arts culture. May include exemplary work across disciplines, as an artist or as an administrator, as well as advocating for and promoting the value of arts and culture. Open to individuals.



Arts & Innovation: Awarded for originality, ingenuity, and resourcefulness within the creative sector. Can include organizations or individuals whose current projects weave together arts and technology, connecting new sectors, creative work in emerging industries, or transformational approaches to established genres. Open to individuals and organizations.



Emerging Leader in the Field: Presented in honor of a newcomer (individual or organization) who is shifting the field of arts and culture. 'Emerging' and 'newcomer' refers to those without legacy experience in this sector, but who may come from alternative backgrounds. Impacts may be artistic in nature, creating dialogue or spaces for dialogue, or bringing awareness to an under-represented topic. Contributions may be across a variety of disciplines and modes. Open to individuals and organizations.



Finalist for the 2017 Mayor's Arts Awards are:

Cultural Ambassador - Individual: Sharon Arnold (Bridge Productions), Ludovic Morlot (Seattle Symphony), and Assunta Ng (Northwest Asian Weekly)



Cultural Ambassador - Organization: Gay City, Seattle Music Partners, and Tasveer Arts & Innovation: Susie Lee, NFFTY (National Film Festival for Talented Youth), and Courtney Sheehan (Northwest Film Forum)



Emerging Leader in the Field: Legendary Children, Leilani Lewis, and The Station http://www.seattle.gov/arts/mayors-arts-awards



For more information on the finalists, visit http://www.seattle.gov/arts/mayors-arts-awards



The Seattle Arts Commission reviews public nominations and recommends recipients to the mayor for final selection. Last year more than 400 nominations were received.



The Seattle Arts Commission emphatically shares the City of Seattle's Office of Arts & Culture's Commitment to Racial Equity and acknowledges that we are on Native land, the traditional territory of the Coast Salish People.



As an advisory body grounded in our common pledge to foster racial and social justice, the Commission leverages collective strength and breadth of knowledge to advocate for racial equity in arts policy, programming and funding. They do this work by centering communities of color in a united effort with the City to help build a just and liberated society for all. The Mayor's Arts Awards review panel will utilize a racial equity and social justice lens in decision-making.



The awards are presented in partnership with Bumbershoot®: Seattle's Music & Arts Festival. Presenting Partner: One Reel; Media Sponsor: City Arts Magazine; Event Sponsors: Chihuly Garden & Glass & Boeing.



Courtesy of the City of Seattle's Office of Arts & Culture



