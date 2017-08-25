by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Here's a first. The inaugural 'End of Summer Bash: 1st Annual Riesling Revolution' will take place this weekend on Saturday, August 26, at Charles Smith Wines' Jet City and will feature live performances by Americana-Tex Mex band Calexico and local favorites The Head and the Heart. The wine and music-themed community event will include 18 premiere wineries from throughout the Pacific Northwest serving their products, in addition to beer by Seattle-based Georgetown Brewing Company, and food trucks from local eateries, such as The People's Burger, Sam Choy's, Poke to the Max, Nacho Mama's and more. A special performance by burlesque troupe The Atomic Bombshells is also on the itinerary. It's all happening at 1136 South Albro Place from 4:30pm to 9pm. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/225894377619381.



The MTV VMAs have descended upon us, set for a Sunday (August 27) evening telecast that will include performances by three LGBT artists, Miley Cyrus, Pink, and Demi Lovato, plus Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Lorde, Ed Sheeran, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Shawn Mendes, DNCE with Rod Stewart, Fifth Harmony, Logic with Khalid, Post Malone, Julia Michaels, and Katy Perry, who is also hosting the ceremony at The Forum in Inglewood. Lamar is the top nominee with eight, followed by Perry, The Weeknd and DJ Khaled, each with five nominations. Pink, by the way, will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. This year marks the first time that the winners' statues are being called 'Moon Person' instead of 'Moon Man.' The MTV VMAs telecast begins at 8pm (Eastern) on MTV.



Singer-songwriter Vance Joy is kicking off his upcoming tour right here in the Emerald City. The Australian artist, who opened for Taylor Swift two summers ago at CenturyLink Field during her massive '1989 Tour,' is hitting the road to continue promoting his 2015 debut release Dream Your Life Away, featuring the mega smash 'Riptide.' Although Joy has a new single out titled 'Lay It on Me,' the release date of his new album has yet to be announced. The Melbourne native is scheduled to launch his US tour at The Showbox Market on September 30. For tickets, go to www.showboxpresents.com.



Other new shows to announce this week are Tyler the Creator at The Showbox SoDo on November 3, Parachute (acoustic performance) at The Triple Door on November 6, Flying Lotus (in 3-D) at the Paramount Theatre on November 21 and The Used with Glassjaw at The Showbox SoDo on November 29.



Finally, you'll find my interview with Melissa Etheridge next week here in The Music Lounge. I spoke with the LGBT icon a week ago, as she was on the road touring, and we talked about her newest album MEmphis Rock and Soul, her coming out experience and her upcoming show at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup next month on Monday, September 11. Be sure to grab a copy of the SGN next week to read up on the award-winning musician.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!