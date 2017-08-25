                                 
Saturday, Aug 26, 2017
 
posted Friday, August 25, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 34
QLaw is happy to share the news that the Judges' Bench Guide is here!
Section One
QLaw is happy to share the news that the Judges' Bench Guide is here!

The Judges' Bench Guide on the LGBTQ Community and the Law is a resource for judges, lawyers, the legal community, and anyone else who would like to learn more about some of the legal issues affecting the LGBTQ community. The guide was prepared by QLaw Foundation and QLaw Association, for the Washington State Supreme Court's Gender & Justice Commission.

Special thanks go to QLaw Foundation President-Elect Isaac Ruiz, editor of the guide, for his hard work and commitment to the project, and to all of the guide's contributors and reviewers. You may access the guide through the link below.

Grays Harbor Pride Festival incident:

Bar owner accused of making threats and filing for a permit to hold anti-LGBTQ protest in response
Former dues-paying Teamster Jenny Durkan receives sole endorsement from Teamsters Joint Council No. 28 and Washington State Council of County and City Employees
ST. LOUIS: Car hits three at vigil for Trans woman killed by police, minor injuries, driver arrested
Health experts sue to block I-27 from ballot

Initiative would ban safe injection sites
JESSE'S JOURNAL: The 'Lost Cause' and its monuments
White House issues guidelines for Transgender military ban

Pentagon ordered to enact policy within six months, lawsuits expected
Lambda Legal sues U.S. Departments of Education and Justice for documents about withdrawal of guidance on transgender students
Hate group sues Southern Poverty Law Center

Don't call us haters, haters say
ACLU files legal action moving Gavin Grimm case forward in District Court
Groups launch 'Freda Fairness, a Farmer for the People' at KY State Fair to counter 'Freddy Farm Bureau'
