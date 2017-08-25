The Judges' Bench Guide on the LGBTQ Community and the Law is a resource for judges, lawyers, the legal community, and anyone else who would like to learn more about some of the legal issues affecting the LGBTQ community. The guide was prepared by QLaw Foundation and QLaw Association, for the Washington State Supreme Court's Gender & Justice Commission.



Special thanks go to QLaw Foundation President-Elect Isaac Ruiz, editor of the guide, for his hard work and commitment to the project, and to all of the guide's contributors and reviewers. You may access the guide through the link below.



