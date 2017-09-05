The tribe has spoken - it's America's next top reality showdown throwdown! Captain Smartypants and Sensible Shoes make it work as they compete to prove who has the voice & but also mad cooking skills, modeling prowess, mastery of ballroom dancing, and executive abilities. With today's pop hits, hilarious original music and video booth confessionals, the audience wouldn't dream of saying 'you're fired.'



Friday, Sept. 15 @ 8pm; Saturday, Sept. 16 @ 8pm; Sunday, Sept. 17 @ 7pm at The Triple Door (216 Union St.). Tickets: $25; $35 front row. All ages. Doors open and dinner service begins 90 minutes prior to showtime. www.seattlechoruses.org; 206-388-1400.



Courtesy of Seattle Choruses



