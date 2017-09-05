                                 
Tuesday, Sep 05, 2017
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 43 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, September 1, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 35
Captain Smartypants & Sensible Shoes present 'So You Think You Can Sing'
Arts & Entertainment
ALL STORIES
  next story
Captain Smartypants & Sensible Shoes present 'So You Think You Can Sing'

The tribe has spoken - it's America's next top reality showdown throwdown! Captain Smartypants and Sensible Shoes make it work as they compete to prove who has the voice & but also mad cooking skills, modeling prowess, mastery of ballroom dancing, and executive abilities. With today's pop hits, hilarious original music and video booth confessionals, the audience wouldn't dream of saying 'you're fired.'

Friday, Sept. 15 @ 8pm; Saturday, Sept. 16 @ 8pm; Sunday, Sept. 17 @ 7pm at The Triple Door (216 Union St.). Tickets: $25; $35 front row. All ages. Doors open and dinner service begins 90 minutes prior to showtime. www.seattlechoruses.org; 206-388-1400.

Courtesy of Seattle Choruses

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
Adam Pascal is up to Something Rotten
------------------------------
Captain Smartypants & Sensible Shoes present 'So You Think You Can Sing'
------------------------------
ENDLESS HITS:
Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey will have a multitude of songs to perform at Key Arena
------------------------------
Dozer Art premieres collaborative art installation featuring over 50 local and national artists on Beacon Hill
------------------------------
Mr. Nude Seattle Contest RETURNS!

With special guest Taylor Reigns from CockyBoys Studios
------------------------------
Pets of the Week
------------------------------
Solange, Fall Out Boy, Demi Lovato assisting Hurricane Harvey relief efforts
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
Keep Lenin! / Grays Harbor incident aftermath
------------------------------
She's the only one: An LGBT icon, Oscar winner, cancer survivor and rock star, Melissa Etheridge is in a league of her own
------------------------------
Uneven I Do not without its world-weary charms
------------------------------
Sparse Wind River haunting in its agonizing sincerity
------------------------------
Well-engineered Unlocked an enjoyably routine thriller
------------------------------
Well-intentioned Leap! a frustrating dance of disappointment
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2017 - DigitalTeamWorks 2017
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News