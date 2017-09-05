|Adam Pascal is up to Something Rotten
------------------------------
Captain Smartypants & Sensible Shoes present 'So You Think You Can Sing'
------------------------------
ENDLESS HITS:
Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey will have a multitude of songs to perform at Key Arena
------------------------------
Dozer Art premieres collaborative art installation featuring over 50 local and national artists on Beacon Hill
------------------------------
Mr. Nude Seattle Contest RETURNS!
With special guest Taylor Reigns from CockyBoys Studios
------------------------------
Pets of the Week
------------------------------
Solange, Fall Out Boy, Demi Lovato assisting Hurricane Harvey relief efforts
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
Keep Lenin! / Grays Harbor incident aftermath
------------------------------
She's the only one: An LGBT icon, Oscar winner, cancer survivor and rock star, Melissa Etheridge is in a league of her own
------------------------------
Uneven I Do not without its world-weary charms
------------------------------
Sparse Wind River haunting in its agonizing sincerity
------------------------------
Well-engineered Unlocked an enjoyably routine thriller
------------------------------
Well-intentioned Leap! a frustrating dance of disappointment
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------