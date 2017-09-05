by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



LIONEL RICHIE

W/SPECIAL GUEST

MARIAH CAREY

KEY ARENA

September 5



Between them, Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey have sold over 300 million records worldwide and earned 10 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year (Richie for Can't Slow Down in 1985) and Best New Artist (Carey in 1991). Individually, they're legendary. Together, they're as epic as epic can be.



The two pop-R&B super powers joined forces this year on a collaborative tour that descends to Seattle this week. Although Richie is billed as the headliner, and rightfully so, as his catalog goes deeper than Carey's when you add all of his work with the Commodores, the show really features a pair of music titans that only doubles the excitement for fans awaiting them at Key Arena.



It was 1974 when Richie and the Commodores released their debut album, Machine Gun, but the group didn't land its first mega single, 'Easy', until three years later. That opened the floodgates, as a series of huge hits followed, including 'Brick House,' 'Three Times a Lady,' 'Sail On,' 'Still' and '(Lady) You Bring Me Up.' As a solo artist, the Alabama-born performer struck gold from the get-go, notching back-to-back #1 singles with 'Endless Love,' a duet with Diana Ross, and 'Truly.' In fact, for five consecutive years between 1981 and 1985, everything Richie put out was a top 10 hit, from 'All Night Long (All Night)' to 'Hello' to 'Dancing on the Ceiling' to 'Stuck on You.' He also co-wrote the hunger relief song 'We Are the World' and 'Missing You,' an emotional ballad recorded by Ross after Marvin Gaye died.



Meanwhile, Carey became a superstar overnight with the release of her 1980 self-titled debut, an album that included such pop classics as 'Vision of Love,' 'Someday,' 'Love Takes Time,' 'I Don't Wanna Cry,' 'There's Got to Be a Way' and two tracks that were never released as singles, although they're a couple of my absolute favorite songs of hers, 'Sent from Up Above' and 'Prisoner.' But it got bigger and better for the New York native from there, as a chain of multi-platinum albums - Emotions, Daydream, Butterfly, The Emancipation of Mimi - brought her unparalleled success and more huge hits, including 'Emotions,' 'Can't Let Go,' 'Make It Happen,' 'Hero,' 'Fantasy,' 'One Sweet Day' (with Boyz II Men), 'Honey,' 'Heartbreaker,' 'Obsessed' and 'We Belong Together,' making her one of the best selling recording artists of all time, a short list you'll also find Lionel Richie on.



Both artists are expected to perform full sets at Key Arena, and I'm going to predict that they'll collaborate on 'Endless Love,' knowing that it's an original Richie tune and that Carey returned it to the charts when she sang it with the late Luther Vandross in 1994.



For tickets, go to www.LiveNation.com, or stop by any Ticketmaster outlet. Show time is set for 7pm, so plan on arriving no later than 6:45pm to not miss anything.



