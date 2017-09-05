DOZER'S WAREHOUSE

COLLABORATIVE ART INSTALLATION

BEACON ARTS COMMUNITY SPACE

September 8 - 5pm to 10pm



In May 2017, Beacon Arts, the all-volunteer Beacon Hill arts council, activated a 6,000 square foot abandoned warehouse and store front located in the North Beacon Hill neighborhood in Seattle. This pop-up community arts space hosts local arts groups of all sizes and shapes including art classes, artist meet-ups, meditation classes, open mics, Hip Hop dance and Cypher just to name a few.



The Beacon Arts Community Space is located at 2507 Beacon Ave. S. (Sunflower/Whale Mural Building) two blocks south of the Beacon Hill light rail station and on Metro bus lines #36 & #60.



'Despite the fact that the building will be demolished at the end of the year (to make way for a large apartment complex) we decided to go ahead with the project as a way to offer low cost space to artists in our community,' says Beacon Arts Board President Betty Jean Williamson. 'As long time residents of Beacon Hill, we are trying to hold on to the character and culture of our rapidly changing neighborhood and help struggling artists have a voice in our city.'



Some say art is the child of collaboration. In that spirit, and in partnership with Beacon Arts, OTOW and GKPR, Dozer Art will present to the city of Seattle, Dozer's Warehouse in the Beacon Arts Community Space on September 8.



Crick Lont, creator of Dozer Art and curator of Dozer's Warehouse, has brought together over 50 emerging to established local and national muralists, street artists, painters and more in one of the largest group efforts Seattle has seen to date. Visitors to the art installation will get enmeshed in the different voices of these unique artists who have covered walls from floor to ceiling with their talent.



'I created this show to show our city how talented the aerosol and brush paint artist communities are in Seattle. To promote well established artists and promote those who are just coming up,' says Crick Lont. 'There is more than enough wall space for everyone.'



Dozer's Warehouse opens Friday, September 8 from 5pm to 10pm. The opening is free to the public and will include live music performances by OTOW, art and merchandise for sale, and a cash bar with ID. In attendance will be some of Seattle's favorite street and contemporary artists including: Ten Hundred, Wakuda, One Seven Nine, Charms, Crick Lont, They Drift, Katie Kurkjy, Leo Shallat and Mari Shibuya. Also included are a number of artists from around the nation such as: Clown (LA), Yes (NY), Rok (Baltimore), Style (Denver), Caleb Aero (HI) and more.



After the opening, Beacon Arts will offer regular tours of Dozer's Warehouse through the fall until the building is demolished in December. Please check their website at beacon-arts.org for tour times.



Dozer's Warehouse - More than Enough Wall Space for Everyone - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-tuyx9mYPE&app=desktop



Beacon Arts Mission is to enhance the Beacon Hill community through local arts and cultural activities. We are an all-volunteer organization. We create opportunity for artists and audiences on Beacon Hill by activating underutilized space. We exist to assist artists to be visible and heard. Show up. Speak up. We are all in this together and all have a unique take on the world.



Courtesy of Beacon Arts



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!