It's that time of year again! MEN who are willing to show the contest judges and the audience their FULL MONTY. That's right, men stripping to music right before your eyes! Going all the way to their BIRTHDAY SUITS and staying that way ALL evening during the contest.



Men will be competing in the Mr. Nude Seattle Contest for a cash prize of $500. Whether they use the money for college, bills or just drinking money it is totally up to them. The categories include: First Look & Introduction (clothed), Striptease (totally NUDE), Question & Answer (totally NUDE) and Final Look (that's right, totally NUDE)!



This year marks the revival of the contest, which is being held on Wednesday, October 25, at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute (104 17th Ave S @ Yesler St.). The doors open at 7:00 pm and the contest starts at 8:00 pm. Tickets at $25 each (cash preferred; checks accepted; NO debit or credit cards) and will be available at the door on a first-come first-served basis, so arrive early. (You must be 18 and over to attend.)



This year we are proud to announce CockyBoys Studios EXCLUSIVE Taylor Reign as our guest performer. Taylor, a newcomer to the male PORN industry, made it big with CockyBoys Studio. The event will be MC-ed by the fabulous Donna Tella Howe, Latrina Bidet, and Mr. Mark 'Mom' Finley. Our guest judges and sponsors for the revival of the contest include: Astroglide, Changes in Wallingford, Club Z, Hair Dot Comb, Love You Tattoo & Art Gallery, Diesel, the Olympians, the Seattle Gay News and Fuego (a fantastic new bar in downtown Everett on Colby Ave). As a thank you to our sponsors I suggest we all support the sponsors.



So if you have ever wondered what that bartender, the guy behind the counter at Starbucks, or that guy walking down the street looks like naked. Now is your chance to find out. If you weren't handed an application when we were out and about promoting the contest, applications will also be available AT THE DOOR the evening of the contest. Contestants are admitted free to the contest with a signed application dropped off at the door.



So come on men of Seattle, take the chance and show Seattle what YOU are made of and enter this year's contest! Let's hear it for all the Naked MEN on October 25!



Thanks,



Martin

Creator/Producer

Mr. Nude Seattle Contest



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!