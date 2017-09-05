Meet Lucy, a 7-year-old Miniature Pinscher who would love to be your snuggle buddy. She prefers a quiet environment and a little extra time to get to know new people, but once you've passed her inspection, she'll be right by your side wherever you go. She's a super sweet girl with a big heart and enjoys cuddling by your side and giving kisses. Lucy would do well with a quiet and patient owner who can help her personality shine. She's sure to be a sweet and loyal member of your family. If you have room in your heart and home for this loving girl, come meet her today at the Seattle Humane - you'll be glad you did!



??As with all of our dogs, Lucy has been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and behavior tested. She will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Meet Mrs. Sunshine, a lovely 15-year-old torbie girl! Mrs. Sunshine is an extremely friendly and social kitty who loves affection of all kinds. She's absolutely gorgeous with her vibrant orange and black fur and stunning green eyes. She's a talkative girl and loves to chat and chirp. Come meet Mrs. Sunshine at Seattle Humane. She can't wait to become your best friend!??Mrs. Sunshine has been spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. All of our cats have been tested for Feline Leukemia/FIV and go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and their very own collar and identification tag. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Next adoption special



Aug. 30-Sept. 4 | Labor of Love



As any animal lover would agree, owning a pet is hard work - but who's complaining? Just think of all we do for each other. Pets snuggle and give unconditional love. Humans reward them by serving gourmet pet food, assembling fancy cat trees, and restocking their favorite treats and toys. Are you ready to take on this labor of love and help a pet in need? Take $25 off adoption fees this Labor Day Weekend at Seattle Humane.



