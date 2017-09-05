by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



The now-infamous Charlottesville, Virginia, rally of neo-Nazis and white nationalists was planned at Donald Trump's signature Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, according to reporting by New York Times writer Katie Rogers.



In a story on high-profile guests at Trump's hotel, Rogers reveals that she ran into white nationalist leader Richard Spencer and his understudy, Evan McLaren, there in early August.



Spencer, boss of the National Policy Institute - a far-right think tank - is perhaps best known as the man who greeted Trump's electoral success with the words 'Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail victory!'



'Hail victory!' is a literal translation of the German 'Sieg Heil!' used by the Nazis.



McLaren, an employee of Spencer's think tank, declined to be interviewed by Rogers for her report, telling her that he was 'too busy planning a rally' in Charlottesville.



McLaren did tweet about his visit to the hotel, confirming that he was there on August 5.



'First visit to Trump Hotel w @RichardBSpencer, @Daniel_Friburg & @chris_altright. Observed Nigel Farage & Stephen Miller. Place to be,' he tweeted.



Friburg is the founder and editor of the right-wing website AltRight.com. Chris_altright is the online pseudonym of a Scandinavian neo-Nazi who also uses the name Chris Nordick and other aliases. Nigel Farage is the former leader of Britain's anti-immigrant UKIP party and one of the architects of Brexit, the UK's withdrawal from the European Union. Stephen Miller is a senior policy advisor in the Trump administration. He formerly worked as communications director for Jeff Sessions, then an Alabama senator and now US attorney general.



Only a week after Spencer, McLaren, Friburg, and 'alt-right' met at the Trump Hotel, a torchlight march of white nationalists chanting 'Blood and Soil!' - another old Nazi slogan - kicked off a weekend of neo-Nazi actions in Charlottesville.



On August 13, the second day of the Charlottesville rally, anti-Nazi protestor Heather Heyer was killed when a white nationalist drove his car into the crowd of protesters. Thirty-four other anti-Nazis were injured, 19 of them in the same incident in which Heyer was killed.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!