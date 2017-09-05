by Michael Toumayan - Human Rights Campaign



Hundreds of Christian leaders, pastors, theologians, and advocates have denounced the vicious, anti-LGBTQ manifesto 'Nashville Statement' with a powerful statement affirming the inclusion of LGBTQ and intersex people within faith communities and broader society. The 10-point treatise, titled Christians United, holds 'that every human being is created in the image and likeness of God and that the great diversity expressed in humanity through our wide spectrum of unique sexualities and gender identities is a perfect reflection of the magnitude of God's creative work.'



In the first 24 hours of its release, the Christians United statement was signed by over 1,000 Christians from around the world, including top theologians and leaders of some of the world's most influential Christian denominations.



Prominent faith leaders who signed the letter include the Rev. Dr. John C. Dorhauer, General Minister and President, United Church of Christ; Jayne Ozanne, General Synod member in the Church of England; the Rev. Rachelle Brown; Moderator of the Metropolitan Community Churches; Bishop Yvette Flunder, Presiding Bishop of The Fellowship of Affirming Ministries; Dr. Jeffrey Kuan, President of Claremont School of Theology; the Rev. Dr. Derrick Harkins, Senior Vice President of Union Theological Seminary; and the Rev. Vanna Fox, Senior Vice President of Wild Goose Festival.



The international theological declaration came in response to the so-called 'Nashville Statement,' released on Tuesday [August 29] by a coalition of roughly 150 conservative Evangelical Christian leaders, including prominent members of the Trump-Pence administration's Evangelical Advisory Board. The statement attacked LGBTQ people, asserting opposition to marriage equality and denying the dignity of transgender people.



The swift response by both faith leaders and the broader public to the Nashville Statement reflects the breadth of support among people of faith for LGBTQ inclusion and equality. Another open letter, spearheaded by The Liturgists, garnered more than 3,500 signatories.



According to Pew Research Research, almost all U.S. Christian groups are more accepting of LGBTQ people. Roughly half (51%) of evangelical millennials agree with the statement, 'homosexuality should be accepted by society.'



Read the Christians United statement here: http://www.christiansunitedstatement.org/



Courtesy of the Human Rights Campaign



