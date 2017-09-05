Dear City Councilmembers,



The very idea of removing the statue of Lenin from the Center of the World (Fremont) is as dangerous as it is silly. It is no different than burning books or banning speakers. This is the sort of action that close-minded, narrow, ignorant people engage in. They can't stand opinions different from their own, probably because their opinions do not possess the rigor to withstand inspection. Intelligent adults in a cosmopolitan world-class city, on the other hand, seek to learn and understand differences of opinion and celebrate the diversity of ideas and peoples. We grow from exposure to diversity, not diminish. Who's next? Will we remove the statue of George Washington from the UW Campus? He was, after all, a rebel general, a slave owner, and an Indian killer.



We should have more statues, not less. We should have more books, more speakers, more advocates, and more ideas, not less. Why do you think we broke up the city council to elect members by district? That gave you more diversity of ideas and opinions in your discussions. We even got our own Socialist, our own Latina, and our own Native American!



Keep Lenin!



Janice Van Cleve

PCO 37/1875









Grays Harbor incident aftermath



To the Editor:



Miki Cabell and other LGBTQ members of Hoquiam should be contacting the Wing Luke Civil Rights Unit, of the Washington Attorney General's Office, ATG.WA.GOV, and file a complaint against the Black Pearl Tavern. Attorney General Ferguson created the unit in order to enforce Washington's civil rights laws. There's a good chance they would investigate it. Furthermore, Miki Cabell and other affected community members, should seek legal counsel to file a class action lawsuit, under RCW 49.60.215, the Public Accommodations statute, against the Black Pearl Tavern. Civil rights laws are only effective if victims are willing to invoke them. Otherwise, they're not worth the paper they're printed on.



Sincerely,



Steven L. KendallUniversity District



Seattle, WA



