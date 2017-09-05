by Shaun Knittel - SGN Staff Writer



Seattle Gay News congratulates the newly crowned Mr. Neighbours David Clark Partridge and Miss Neighbours Tsunami! SGN would also like to thank Mr. and Miss Neighbours 2016/2017, Apollo Dior Black and Deb Leigh Nightshade for a fantastic year!



The 24th annual Neighbours Pageant was held August 27 at the nightclub. Aleksa Manila hosted the event, which featured performances from past Mr./Miss Neighbours drag kings and queens such as Ceasar Hart, Gaysha Starr and "Mom" Mark Finley. Dana Dub served as deejay for the pageant and the judges' panel included Roxy Doll, Tanya Rachinee, Lou Vargas and Kahlua Ice.



Each year, the pageant kicks off the nightclub's anniversary celebration. This year Neighbours Nightclub is celebrating an amazing 35 years in our community. On Saturday, September 2 local drag legend (and the first ever crowned Miss Neighbours) Gaysha Starr hosts an evening celebration during Power Mix, 10pm - 4am, that will feature cake, champagne, and a special performance from recording artist Brandon Lentz.



Neighbours Nightclub general manager surprised Gaysha Starr with a special presentation of the Miss Neighbours crown because, as it was explained to the audience, when Starr won the very first Miss Neighbours Pageant in the early 1990's the crown she received was very small.



Starr accepted the gift to the cheers of the audience and said some wonderful things about what local drag meant to her and the young queens that perform today, explaining that if it weren't for the pioneering work of queens such as Kahlua Ice, the community wouldn't be where we are today.



Kahlua Ice, who is credited for having created the pageant, was also ceremoniously crowned Miss Neighbours in recognition of how the pageant has lasted more than two decades and cultivated some of the best drag queens in the city.



