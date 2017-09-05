                                 
Tuesday, Sep 05, 2017
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 43 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, September 1, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 35
Mayor Murray statement on potential elimination of DACA
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
Mayor Murray statement on potential elimination of DACA

[On Thursday, August 31], Mayor Ed Murray issued the following statement in response to reports President Trump is planning to eliminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

'Behaving like a flip reality TV show host who boosts ratings by dismissing people isn't presidential, particularly when you're threatening the real lives of hundreds and thousands of young people. Protecting immigrants and defending DACA is not only a moral issue, it is also an economic one. And our city has a vibrant economy because of the important contributions of all immigrants, including Dreamers and other undocumented individuals.

'DACA recipients contribute 15.3 percent of their wages to taxes, which fund Social Security and Medicare. DACA recipients own homes and start new businesses, which contribute to the success of our economy and our communities.

'We need comprehensive immigration reform with a pathway to citizenship, but because of Congress' failure to act, programs like DACA are critical in supporting people who grew up in our country. Seattle is a Welcoming City and we've already taken legal action against the president over his threats related to immigration policy. We will continue to stand with our friends and neighbors and ensure they know we want them to always call Seattle home.'

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
Pentagon puts Trans ban on hold as Trans service members sue Trump
------------------------------
Grays Harbor LGBTQ community target of anti-LGBTQ lies after Hoquiam bar owner confronted over threats and hate speech allegations
------------------------------
Charlottesville Nazi rally was planned at Trump hotel
------------------------------
Hundreds of Christian leaders denounce the Nashville Statement in open letter
------------------------------
Neighbours Pageant kicks off 35th anniversary celebrations
------------------------------
Mayor Murray statement on potential elimination of DACA
------------------------------
Seattle Human Rights Commission statement on Lake View Cemetery Confederate memorial
------------------------------
Seattle sends 12 teams to compete in 40th annual NAGAAA Softball World Series
------------------------------
Who are these people?

Fox News poll: Two-thirds of Republicans say Trump is bringing the country together
------------------------------
New York Attorney General announces civil suit and criminal charges against pharmacy owner for allegedly defrauding Medicaid of millions
------------------------------
More than 1,860 leaders across America sign onto new statement standing up for DACA and Dreamers
------------------------------
We Are With Dreamers' statement

Mayor Murray statement on potential elimination of DAC
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2017 - DigitalTeamWorks 2017
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News