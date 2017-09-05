|
|Seattle Human Rights Commission statement
on Lake View Cemetery Confederate memorial
Seattle declared itself to be a Human Rights City in 2012, committing itself to protect, respect,
and fulfill the full range of inherent human rights for all, as set forth in the Universal Declaration
of Human Rights and numerous other international human rights instruments. This commitment
stands at odds with the presence of a Confederate Memorial in our city.
The values for which the Confederate States of America existed, and the values perpetuated by
those who maintain its legacy do not support human rights. The memorial erected by the United
Daughters of the Confederacy in the Lake View Cemetery is an affront to this City's values, just
as it is an affront to Seattle residents affected by racial injustice.
This memorial perpetuates the 'Lost Cause' mythology that holds the Confederate cause to have
been a gallant defense of states' rights. But the Confederate States of America rebelled against
our country in order to maintain a widespread, insidious, and criminal system of chattel slavery.
The impact of this system, upheld by the South's military and plantation aristocracy, was the
kidnapping and cultural genocide of millions of African people. Its legacy was segregation,
socioeconomic inequality for people of color, and the disproportionate exercise of state violence
against people of color. That legacy would have been impossible were it not for those enlisted
soldiers and officers of the Confederacy whose memory such monuments were erected to glorify.
That memory has arisen in new violence, as alt-right and neo-Nazi organizations march through
places like Charlottesville, Virginia. The violence they bring, and the equivocal response of the
federal government, require that our City, both its government and its private entities like the
Lake View Cemetery, take a stand against racism. Memorials like the one at Lake View
Cemetery provide rallying inspiration to these bigoted movements, as a statue of Robert E. Lee
has in Charlottesville. Lake View Cemetery should follow the example of the City of
Bellingham, which has renamed Pickett Bridge. George Pickett, prior to serving as a Confederate
General, served the United States in Washington Territory. The Confederate Memorial, by
contrast, honors no contribution to our Territory and is relevant only to the Confederate States of
America's effort to protect slavery.
We recognize that this memorial stands on private land. In order to better repair the divide of
slavery, racism, and recent violence, we urge the Lake View Cemetery Association to
immediately seek to remove this memorial.
