                                 
Tuesday, Sep 05, 2017
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 43 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, September 1, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 35
Seattle sends 12 teams to compete in 40th annual NAGAAA Softball World Series
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
Seattle sends 12 teams to compete in 40th annual NAGAAA Softball World Series

by Sara Michelle Fetters - SGN A&E Writer

40TH ANNUAL NAGAAA
SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES
PORTLAND, OREGON
September 3-10

Beginning next Monday, the 40th annual North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA) Softball World Series kicks off in Portland, OR, with Seattle well represented at the tournament by sending 12 teams to compete in six different competitive divisions: the Ballhawks (A-Division); Arsenal, Los Gallitos, Score (all B-Division); Badgers, Shade, Wolfpack (all C-Division); Muffin Tops, Plastix, Toros (all D-Division); Silverbacks (Masters Classic) and Maulers (Masters Legends). All teams qualified for the World Series by competing in the Emerald City Softball Association (ECSA) regular season or via league-sponsored berth tournaments.

The NAGAAA Softball World Series will take place at complexes in and around Portland starting Monday, Sept. 4 with all championship games scheduled on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Delta Park Complex at 10737 N. Union Ct., Portland. All games are free to the viewing public. A complete schedule will be available at http://www.gsws2017.org on Sunday, Sept. 3 after 5pm (PST).

Following are a collection of photos featuring a number of the Seattle teams heading to Portland to compete in this year's NAGAAA Softball World Series. All photos are courtesy and copyright of Robin Thompson.

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
Pentagon puts Trans ban on hold as Trans service members sue Trump
------------------------------
Grays Harbor LGBTQ community target of anti-LGBTQ lies after Hoquiam bar owner confronted over threats and hate speech allegations
------------------------------
Charlottesville Nazi rally was planned at Trump hotel
------------------------------
Hundreds of Christian leaders denounce the Nashville Statement in open letter
------------------------------
Neighbours Pageant kicks off 35th anniversary celebrations
------------------------------
Mayor Murray statement on potential elimination of DACA
------------------------------
Seattle Human Rights Commission statement on Lake View Cemetery Confederate memorial
------------------------------
Seattle sends 12 teams to compete in 40th annual NAGAAA Softball World Series
------------------------------
Who are these people?

Fox News poll: Two-thirds of Republicans say Trump is bringing the country together
------------------------------
New York Attorney General announces civil suit and criminal charges against pharmacy owner for allegedly defrauding Medicaid of millions
------------------------------
More than 1,860 leaders across America sign onto new statement standing up for DACA and Dreamers
------------------------------
We Are With Dreamers' statement

Mayor Murray statement on potential elimination of DAC
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2017 - DigitalTeamWorks 2017
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News