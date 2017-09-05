by Sara Michelle Fetters - SGN A&E Writer



40TH ANNUAL NAGAAA

SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES

PORTLAND, OREGON

September 3-10



Beginning next Monday, the 40th annual North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA) Softball World Series kicks off in Portland, OR, with Seattle well represented at the tournament by sending 12 teams to compete in six different competitive divisions: the Ballhawks (A-Division); Arsenal, Los Gallitos, Score (all B-Division); Badgers, Shade, Wolfpack (all C-Division); Muffin Tops, Plastix, Toros (all D-Division); Silverbacks (Masters Classic) and Maulers (Masters Legends). All teams qualified for the World Series by competing in the Emerald City Softball Association (ECSA) regular season or via league-sponsored berth tournaments.



The NAGAAA Softball World Series will take place at complexes in and around Portland starting Monday, Sept. 4 with all championship games scheduled on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Delta Park Complex at 10737 N. Union Ct., Portland. All games are free to the viewing public. A complete schedule will be available at http://www.gsws2017.org on Sunday, Sept. 3 after 5pm (PST).



Following are a collection of photos featuring a number of the Seattle teams heading to Portland to compete in this year's NAGAAA Softball World Series. All photos are courtesy and copyright of Robin Thompson.



