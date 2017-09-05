                                 
Tuesday, Sep 05, 2017
 
posted Friday, September 1, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 35
by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer

A new Fox News poll shows that the opinion gap between self-identified Republicans and everyone else in the country is growing wider.

The poll, released August 30, shows that 56% of respondents believe that Donald Trump is 'tearing the country apart,' while only 33% say he's 'drawing the country together.'

There's a big 'BUT,' however. Among respondents who identify as Republicans, just the opposite is true.

About two-thirds of Republicans - a whopping 68% a - say Trump is bringing the country together. Only 15% of Republicans worry that he's tearing the country apart, and another 18% aren't sure what he's doing.

In contrast, nearly every Democrat - 93% - says Trump is tearing the country apart, and more than half of independents - 59% - agree.

That's not the only area where hard-core Trump supporters differ from the mainstream.

For example, 75% of Trump voters say the news media are a bigger threat to the country than white nationalists. Eighty percent of Hillary Clinton backers say white supremacists.

Overall, by a 70% to 13% margin, respondents think Trump dislikes the media more than he does white supremacists.

To take another example, 58% of Clinton voters say they're losing sleep since Trump took office. On the other hand, 62% Trump voters say they're sleeping better these days. Among all respondents, 31% say they're having sleepless nights worrying about Trump, while 28% say they're sleeping better with him in the White House. Forty percent said there was no difference in their sleep patterns.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents said Trump will finish out his four-year term. An overwhelming majority of Trump voters - 92% - say he'll serve a full term, but only 29% of Clinton voters agree.

Virtually all voters told pollsters they're still OK with their 2016 vote for president - 96% of Trump voters and 93% of Clinton voters said so.

While Trump is still holding his own among many of his voters, he's down in some key demographics. For example, among self-identified conservatives, he's lost seven points from previous polling. Among Republican men - his solid base of support - Trump is down nine points, and among white people without a college degree, he's also down nine points.

All this adds up to job ratings that are increasingly negative. A record 55% of voters disapprove of the job he's doing as president, while only 41% approve, a 14-point negative and Trump's worst score to date.

In April, around the 100-day mark of the administration, his ratings were at net negative three (45% approve to 48% disapprove).

Trump gets his best job ratings on handling the economy (49% to 43%). He also gets positive scores on terrorism (47% to 45%) and dealing with Hurricane Harvey (44% to 26%).

On the other hand, he gets net negative ratings on North Korea (43% to 50%), taxes (37% to 45%), immigration (43% to 54%), Russia (35% to 56%), the environment (36% to 56%), and health care (34% to 60%).

His worst marks are - no surprise - on race relations (33% to 61%).

Over half the respondents think Trump does not respect racial minorities (56%), and only 35% approve of his response to the violent neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville.

Contrary to Trump, who condemned both Nazis and anti-Nazi protestors, the poll shows a 52% majority of voters blame white supremacists. Far fewer, 17%, blame counterprotesters, and 19% say 'both.'

