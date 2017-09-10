by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



The late George Michael left us a gift, a new song to listen to nine months after his sudden death. Actually, it's a re-tooled version of 'Fantasy,' previously released as a B-side, but tweaked by famed Chic member and top producer Nile Rodgers, who'd been collaborating with the pop superstar before his passing. The song was originally intended to be featured on Michael's 1990 album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1, but didn't make the final cut of tracks; it then became a B-side for 'Freedom! '90' in the US and 'Waiting for That Day' in the UK. Rodgers has said in recent interviews that he had 'mixed feelings' about working on 'Fantasy' because of Michael's death, stating on social media that he approached the project with 'tears, uncertainty, happiness & #LOVE.' You can listen to the song on YouTube.



Actress-singer Zendaya has been chosen to receive the GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network) Gamechanger Award for her commitment to social justice. The former Disney star, who appeared in this summer's blockbuster movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, has been an outspoken supporter of LGBT rights and even defended her gay fans on social media when a troll criticized one of her photos for looking like 'a gay dude wearing makeup,' to which she quickly snapped back, 'Wait....is this supposed to be an insult cause they slay.' Zendaya, who is only 21 years old, will receive the award during the 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards in Beverly Hills on October 20. She released her self-titled album in 2013.



The music world lost another legend this past week when Walter Becker, co-founder and original member of the pop-blues-jazz act Steely Dan, died on September 3 at the age of 67. The eclectic duo, which also featured Donald Fagen, enjoyed a successful run in the '70s and '80s that included the highly acclaimed albums Aja and Gaucho. They made a comeback in 2000 with the Grammy-winning record Two Against Nature, which earned the pair the Album of the Year award. Some of Steely Dan's most popular singles are 'Deacon Blues,' 'Peg,' 'Rikki Don't Lose That Number,' 'Do It Again' and 'Hey Nineteen.' Fagen, by the way, will perform in Seattle with his band, The Nightflyers, at the Paramount Theatre on September 23.



Here are a few new concerts to tell you about: Rebecca Black is booked for a show on October 28 at the Renton IKEA Performing Arts Center, English Beat is playing November 30 at The Showbox Market, Lindsey Stirling is hitting the Paramount Theatre stage on December 16, Wolf Parade will appear January 13 at The Showbox Market, Ladysmith Black Mambazo is performing January 21 at The Neptune, The Devil Makes Three has scheduled a performance at The Showbox SoDo on November 11 and The Mavericks visit The Showbox Market on November 13.



Finally, if you have tickets for Tom Jones' concert on September 23 at the Paramount Theatre, know that the show has been postponed. The 'It's Not Unusual' singer was forced to set aside all dates on his U.S. tour, which was slated to open September 6 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, following medical advice for an unknown illness. Hang onto your tickets, or go to the original source where you purchased them for refund information.



