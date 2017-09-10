                                 
Sunday, Sep 10, 2017
 
posted Friday, September 8, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 36
Artistry of bookbinding exhibit opens at Seattle Public Library
Arts & Entertainment
The Seattle Public Library will host OPEN o SET, a traveling exhibit featuring the work of 40 award-winning bookbinding artists from around the globe, beginning Friday, September 8 through Saturday, October 28 at the Central Library's Level 8 Gallery.

The OPEN o SET exhibit celebrates the beauty and craft of design bookbinding and provides the public with a unique opportunity to learn more about this important art form. Those who visit the exhibit will gain a greater appreciation for a well-made and artistically designed book.

Seattle's Central Library is the exhibit's only stop in the Pacific Northwest. Learn more from experts about the inspiration and process when creating fine bindings coveted by collectors and included in rare book collections of prestigious museums throughout the world.

The featured books were selected in a juried competition. Participants were invited to bind a copy of the designated 'SET' book (David Esslemont's out-of-print 'Inside the Book'), or bind a book of their choice in the 'OPEN' category. Entries were limited to one book pervcategory. Binders from all levels and cultures were invited to participate. The 50 books in this exhibit represent a variety in style and structural approach of the submissions received.



Supporting events for the public will include two curated tours and one family bookbindingworkshop. Visit www.spl.org/openset for more details.

Courtesy of the Seattle Public Library

