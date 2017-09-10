                                 
Sunday, Sep 10, 2017
 
posted Friday, September 8, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 36
The Seattle Public Library hosts 'Futurama Redux' exhibit Sept. 8-16
Arts & Entertainment
The Seattle Public Library hosts 'Futurama Redux' exhibit Sept. 8-16

Futurama Redux is an urban research and design project that imagines a world without cars. The event is part of the Seattle Design Festival 2017. Visit the exhibition from Sept. 8 through Sept. 16 at the Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Level 3.

Library exhibits and tours are free and everyone is welcome. Registration and tickets are not required. Futurama Redux is the first U.S. showing of an international traveling exhibit on the future of transport. It has been exhibited in Vienna, Hong Kong and other cities. Futurama Redux was inspired by the Futurama exhibit at the 1939 World's Fair, which predicted and celebrated the world's auto, highway and gasoline-dominated present.

Futurama Redux imagines how people can achieve efficient and clean urban mobility by the year 2050. The exhibit opens a space for discussion regarding how people in the Pacific Northwest might work backward from a desired 2050 future to guide transportation and land use changes over the coming years.

Tours and discussions will happen during the first two days of the exhibit. Everyone is invited to join a guided tour to explore and discuss the possibilities of urban mobility without cars and oil.

TOUR SCHEDULE
Friday, Sept. 8 - 5pm to 6pm
Saturday, Sept. 9 - 10am to 11am; 11am to noon; 3pm to 4pm; and 4pm to 5pm

The exhibit is presented in partnership with Coltura and Smarter Than Car.

For more information, call the Library at 206-386-4636 or Ask a Librarian: https://www.spl.org/using-the-library/get-help/ask-a-librarian/ask-a-librarian-email-form

Courtesy of Seattle Public Library

The Seattle Public Library hosts 'Futurama Redux' exhibit Sept. 8-16
