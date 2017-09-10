Meet Dumpling, a gorgeous 5-year-old grey and white cat! Dumpling is a beautiful girl who's very sweet and friendly. She would appreciate a slow introduction into her new home and some time to get comfortable, but she's smart, inquisitive and loves watching her surroundings from her perch. She shows great interest in wand toys. Come meet Dumpling today at Seattle Humane!??



Dumpling tested positive for Feline Leukemia. When kept indoors, an FeLV-positive cat can live a happy life like any other feline. Our staff would be happy to speak with you about FeLV and Dumplings long-term needs.??As with all of our cats, Dumpling is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. All of our cats have been tested for Feline Leukemia/FIV and go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and their very own identification tag and collar. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Meet Abram Zamboni, a 7-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback who would love to rock your world! This boy is handsome, well-behaved, and very loving - the perfect combination! He'll be your perfect companion for both adventures and relaxation. Give Abram him some neck rubs and tasty treats you'll win his allegiance and friendship right away! If you have room in your heart and home for this sweet boy, then come meet him today at the Seattle Humane - you'll be glad you did!



??As with all of our dogs, Abram has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and behavior tested. He will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!??



Introduce to children 8 years and older. Resident dogs are required to visit Abram prior to adoption. Abram Zamboni would do best in a cat-free home. Please see our adoption advisors for additional behavior information. Next adoption special:



Sept. 9-10 | Homes for Dogs

Is your life missing a furry friend? Now is the perfect time to open your world to a pet in need. Coldwell Banker's Homes for Dogs program with Adopt-a-pet.com has helped place 20,000 dogs into homes across the country. Could your place be the next happy ending for a pet in need? From Sept. 8-10, adoption fees for dogs 1 year and up are 50% off at Seattle Humane. Make your house a home by visiting the shelter and bringing back the pet of your dreams.



Shelter update - Hurricane Harvey disaster relief efforts:



http://www.seattlehumane.org/donate/harvey-info



Seattle Humane is part of a network of shelters working with national animal welfare groups on a large-scale natural disaster response for Hurricane Harvey. Seattle Humane is prepared to take up to 100 dogs and 200 cats from Texas shelters to relieve overcrowding and open up space, resources and temporary housing for pets displaced by the storm to stay until they can be reunited with their families. Transfers will be ongoing and the first pets arrived on August 30.



Ways to Help:



To donate locally:



· Donate to Seattle Humane's Disaster Fund to help transfer, care for, treat and place animals who come to us due to natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey. DONATE HERE



https://secure3.convio.net/shs/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app318b?df_id=4365&mfc_pref=T&4365.donation=form1&NONCE_TOKEN=40AC23ACD472784108CB427ED7B28D3A



· Purchase items off our Amazon Wishlist to help us care for new arrivals



https://www.amazon.com/gp/registry/ref=cm_reg_rd-upd?ie=UTF8&id=2F0Y70NDPZ198&type=wishlist



Due to limited space and an overwhelming response, we would like to encourage only items from the Wishlist at this time.



To volunteer:



· We'd love to collect your information so we can be in touch about future volunteer opportunities. Complete this FORM to indicate your interest.



https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeQUjXdaqPAKoNO5Y61-Xmwkju006bo07B4qe99CMXN1SbHmw/viewform



