                                 
Sunday, Sep 10, 2017
 
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, September 8, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 36
NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series kicks off with Dug Sharpe's induction into Hall of Fame as Seattle athletes take the field
Section One
NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series kicks off with Dug Sharpe's induction into Hall of Fame as Seattle athletes take the field

by Sara Michelle Fetters - SGN A&E Writer

The first two days of the 2017 NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series (September 5-9 hosted in Portland, OR) featured a number of Seattle's best teams laying the groundwork for what would hopefully be a long tournament run that could potentially lead to a national championship. These opening days were also augmented by Dug Sharpe's official induction in the National NAGAAA Hall of Fame. 'This organization changes lives,' he said during a rousing and powerful induction speech that was all about others and the importance athletic organizations like Seattle's Emerald City Softball Association (ECSA) and NAGAAA play in the everyday lives of so many in the LGBTQ community. 'It saves lives. I'm honored to be a part of an organization that does so much for so many. This is an honor. Thank you.'

Elimination rounds for the NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series continued Thursday and Friday, with Championship games scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Delta Park Complex at 10737 N Union Ct (Portland, OR) which will be played throughout the day starting at 8am. All games are free to the viewing public. A complete schedule is available at http://www.gsws2017.org. The following photographs of Seattle Teams in action are courtesy and copyright Robin Thompson, Stacy Maddux and Jim Cash where noted.

