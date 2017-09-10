SEATTLE - Following the Trump administration announcement to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan outlined a number of actions that she would take to protect Dreamers, immigrants, and refugees as mayor of Seattle.



'This cruel and inhumane act will rip apart families, schools, neighborhoods, and workplaces. While Trump and the Republican Congress may break promises made to Dreamers, immigrants, and refugees, Seattle won't,' said Jenny Durkan. 'We are a better and stronger community with Dreamers, and as mayor, I would take immediate steps to fulfill the promise of Seattle as a Sanctuary City and home to Dreamers.'



'Now, more than ever, we need leaders who have the experience and ability take on Trump at every legal turn and fight to ensure our cities are inclusive and can withstand heartless actions like today,' concluded Durkan.



As mayor, Durkan would take these immediate steps to Make Sanctuary Real:



Continue to support the Office of Immigrants and Refugees and continue funding the Legal Defense Fund to protect immigrants and refugees unjustly at risk in the Trump Administration.



Maintain support for the Family Unity Project to provide community education programs in Seattle Public Schools that provides critical information, training and resources for immigrant students and their families at risk of detention and to teachers, counselors and administrators in our schools.



Work with civil rights organizations, immigrant communities, health care facilities, places of worship, schools and other organizations to ensure all locations that qualify as 'sensitive locations' are properly designated, and the community and SPD are educated about what protections that provides from immigration enforcement.



Explore a new policy requiring command staff level review of joint projects with federal task forces and limit reliance on federal immigration warrants to ensure that SPD's public commitment not to partner with other agencies on immigration enforcement isn't 'back doored.'



Work with the City Attorney's Office, the Justice Advocacy Network, the Washington Defender Association and the Public Defender Association to change filing and disposition standards to minimize the number of people who acquire criminal dispositions that have disproportionate immigration consequences.



Review of all data and information collected by all city agencies to ensure documented status is not unnecessarily collected or used as eligibility criteria for services.



Enact the Seattle Promise proposal that applies to all Seattle public school graduates to support educational opportunities and free tuition including Dreamers and undocumented students, who are working hard and contributing to our economy.



