WASHINGTON, DC - Today [September 6], Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) condemned President Trump's decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, in a speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate, and vowed to work with her colleagues to defend DACA and find a permanent solution for the program's recipients, known as Dreamers, in their home here in the United States. Approximately 800,000 individuals in the U.S., including an estimated 17,500 Washingtonians, would lose their DACA status. Dreamers in Washington state also contribute an estimated $1.1 billion in annual gross domestic product, which is at risk if Congressional Republicans do not join Democrats to protect the program. In her remarks, Sen. Murray denounced President's Trump hateful and reckless agenda and committed to fighting against any attempts by the Trump Administration to use the DACA program as a bargaining chip to secure funding for a border wall. Sen. Murray also pledged to work with her Senate colleagues toward a permanent solution to allow Dreamers to remain in the only country they've ever known-America.



In addition to her floor speech, Sen. Murray and members of the Washington state delegation sent a letter to President Trump yesterday urging him to reconsider his decision to repeal DACA and make sure that Dreamers' application information is not used for immigration enforcement. The members' letter also called on President Trump to work with Congress to pass clean legislation to protect Dreamers. Additionally, today Sen. Murray commended Washington state leaders for announcing the state would join a lawsuit against the Trump Administration over its decision to end DACA.



Courtesy of Senator Patty Murray







