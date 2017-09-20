by Laurie Rocello Torres - LGBTQ Allyship Community Facilitator

LGBTQ ALLYSHIP

'NO INDUSTRY WITHOUT US'

BROADWAY PERFORMANCE HALL

September 16 @ 6:30pm



People have the right to a safe and healthy workplace in the state of Washington. In Seattle, the Office of Labor Standards is dedicated to enforcing labor laws and protecting worker rights. Indeed, Seattle has set the standard in protecting worker rights at the city level. In a city with skyrocketing rents that is attracting people from all over the US and internationally, being able to keep a job is crucial.



S worked at a retail position for years. The job was steady and helped keep the bills at bay. However, as a trans woman, S faced harassment from customers and was subject to being misgendered. Although staff assured her that they accepted her, management failed to intervene and ensure her safety at work. S has had to look for a new job.



B had been with a major retail company for a long time. B worked at different locations, consistently garnering praise from management, co-workers, and customers. They were dedicated to their job and had ambitions to advance within the company. Yet, they were unable to do so and faced hostile treatment from co-workers and lack of support from their manager, due to their gender identity.



These are just a snapshot of what LGBTQ workers face, and theirs are not the only stories. All workers deserve access to opportunity, to get justice at work, and to feel safe and supported.



This Saturday, September 16, LGBTQ Allyship presents their Fall Queernaissance extravaganza, 'No Industry Without Us,' featuring six Two-Spirit, Queer, Trans People of Color artists spanning across drag, burlesque, spoken word, rap, hip-hop, and music performance.



Emceeing the event is 'QTPOC Is Not a Rapper' creator and producer Monisa Brown. 'No Industry Without Us' is a platform for artists to express their views on work and the importance of visibility and representation. Featured artists include the reigning Imperial Sovereign Court Queen of Hearts Christian Brown, Jade Dynasty of the House of Luna, RoguePinay, La Espiritista, Smitty Buckler, and Queerbigan.



'This show is a perfect opportunity for folks to sit, listen and open their ears and eyes to voices that need to be heard,' said Christian Brown, 'It's an opportunity to understand that trans people of color, gender nonbinary people need to matter before all lives matter. And this show has something for everybody: poetry, voguing, dancing, singing. It's a good chance to be entertained and get woke.'



LGBTQ Allyship hopes to reach the community to entertain and educate around worker rights and what resources exist to support workers who are facing difficult, unsafe, and unjust conditions. By creating a space where people can come together, share experience and stories, and express their needs and vision for a more liberated world, people can be inspired to collaboratively create solutions for and by our community.



Join us on September 16, at 6:30pm, at Broadway Performance Hall (1605 Broadway on the west side of the SCC South Plaza) for 'No Industry Without Us.' Doors open at 6pm. Tickets are sliding scale $5 to $20. No one turned away for lack of funds.



A special thanks to our sponsors UFCW 21, Seattle U.T.O.P.I.A., API Chaya, The Well on Beacon Hill, Queer the Land and Gender Justice League.



