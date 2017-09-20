by Sharon Cumberland - SGN A&E Writer



WHIM W'HIM

CHOREOGRAPHIC SHINDIG III

ERICKSON THEATRE

OFF BROADWAY

September 8

(through Sept. 16)



After last summer's triumph - Olivier Wevers' 'Approaching Ecstasy' - I'm more eager than ever to see what Whim W'Him will do next during the upcoming season they're calling 'Figurate: 9 new contemporary dance creations, 8 remarkable choreographers.' The first wave of this promise - three great dances from three remarkable choreographers - is being performed through September 16 at the Erickson Theatre, so you have two days to get your ticket. I promise, it will be worth it.



My dance buddy and I were there for the sold-out Opening Night in which the company of seven danced three works of very different styles but equal inventiveness and intrigue. On a program like this I usually feel rewarded if one out of the three is top-notch and two are works in progress. This time, however, we kept thinking that the next dance can't be as good as the one we just saw, but after each intermission we were wowed again. I think that as this company continues to become more seasoned and more famous, they are attracting increasingly accomplished choreographers.



'Background Hum of Stimuli'

Choreography: Bruno Roque

Music: Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers

You know that detached female voice on Googlemaps that tells you how many miles to drive before you turn right? In this witty dance by Portuguese choreographer Bruno Roque, that voice bosses the dancers around, telling them when to run, when to stop, when to pinwheel their arms, when to collapse in a heap. We watch, and laugh, as seven dancers stop and go simultaneously through exciting, precise moves with no apparent choreography in mind, as if the robo-voice has a plugged-in destination to nowhere. It's a clever reductio ad absurdum on the relationship between the choreographer and the dancers, who have to follow orders and do as they're told in order to create the dance-maker's vision. In a hilarious timeout, each dancer is asked to say their name, their favorite activity and their favorite word, as if they're in summer camp. The dancers portray personas that cover a wide spectrum of types, from the nerd to the grump to the valley girl, that establish a contrast between the regimentation of movement and the crazy variety of the movers. And just when you think Roque's commentary on the profession is the point of the story, a wild and crazy jazz number flings the dancers into a marvelous array of variations that belie all the regimentation that went before. It's a delightful microcosm of how dance happens - regimentation, discipline, training, obedience - all in the service of brilliant invention.



'Summoning'

Choreography: Adam Barruch

Original Composition: Roarke Menzies

This mysterious, moody dance is like a ritual that flows around natural objects - wood, rocks, water - and forms the audience into a congregation of witnesses. Barruch invents a river of eddies that break into every combination of dance - duets, trios, quartets, septets - returning again and again to central themes and movements you welcome as touchstones and refrains. Movement of the arms and especially the fingers are distinctive, as though trees are growing before your eyes, and the entities that live in trees are emerging and morphing into water gods and stone-nymphs. The mind can't help but attach narrative to movement, but the ideal way to see this dance is to enter into a zen-zone that allows the movement to unfold without commentary. It is a beautiful, organic, surprising work that conjures up the natural world in a magical way. It was my tree-hugging dance-buddy's favorite, and I was delighted that the second dance of the evening was a brilliant as the first.



'Limitation Etudes: 7-10'

Choreography: Banning Bouldin in collaboration with Whim W'Him dancers

Music: Nils Frahm, Sagat and Joep Beving

The choreographer, Banning Bouldin, tells us in her program notes that these dances have emerged in response to the news that she is in the early stages of Multiple Sclerosis - a disease that may paralyze and blind her. What worse diagnosis could befall a person whose art is movement? And yet what wonderful meditations on the urge of the body to move in spite of every limitation. Using an array of props - bandages, ropes, giant rubber bands - the dancers express the full range of diminishing ranges, going from dancers who run frantically at the end of ropes that hold them in place, to dancers who are so entwined in bandages they can hardly move at all. In four movements we see representations of 'Perseverance,' 'Monologues on the theme of Mastery,' 'Resistance' and 'A Partnership on the theme of Assistance' - each dance placing obstacles of both apparatus and other dancers in the way of a central dancer who struggles to overcome or adapt to each barrier. While it's painful to watch these fabulous dancers with their lean, healthy bodies demonstrate the halting, angular, trembling limitations of illness, it is to Bouldin's credit that these meditations remain dance inventions at all times. Bouldin show us that dance can do what no other art can - embody a dilemma, a tragedy, a struggle, a hope - and make the viewer feel that progression in their own body as they watch. It's a brilliant response to a challenge that Bouldin is clearly answering with courage and talent. She credits the dancers as collaborators - and you can see how each person is forced to consider and respond to the possibility of losing their command of their own bodies. This is the most intimate and brave dance of the evening.



Whim W'Him is going from strength to strength and providing a forum for emerging choreographers to work with immensely talented dancers in creating unforgettable new works. Seattleites are uniquely fortunate to have this company, especially since it costs too much for Whim W'Him to take their company to other cities. I hope that in the future some dance-loving billionaire will help this great group to be seen in some of the important dance centers in the country and the world. It's time to share the joy!



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!