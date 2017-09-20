by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



I mentioned here in The Music Lounge weeks ago that Macklemore was likely to add a Seattle show to his upcoming tour around the holidays, and voila! The Grammy-winning rapper will indeed give a hometown performance at Key Arena on December 22, the last concert of a solo road outing, as Ryan Lewis is focusing on other projects. Macklemore, who interviewed with Seattle Gay News about four years ago, if memory serves me correctly, is releasing his first album titled Gemini on September 22 featuring the singles 'Glorious' (with Skylar Grey) and 'Marmalade' (with Lil Yachty). Tickets for the Seattle show went on sale earlier this week and although it's rumored to have already sold out you might be able to find some online; good luck!



One of Macklemore's biggest hits is 'Same Love,' co-written by former Seattleite Mary Lambert, who is headed back to the Emerald City next month. The pop singer-songwriter released a new album called Bold this year that includes three tracks she wrote and self-produced and also features the leadoff single 'Know Your Name'; the music video for that song finds Lambert and 'Grey's Anatomy' alum Sara Ramirez getting into a brawl at a video game arcade. The 'Everybody is a Babe Tour' will pull into The Crocodile on October 29 with tickets available at www.thecrocodile.com. Lambert performed most recently here during Pride weekend.



Other new shows to announce are Matisyahu at The Neptune on November 25, Dua Lipa at The Showbox Market on February 17 and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club at The Showbox Market on February 20.



Well, that was quick. Last week, I announced that Tom Jones has postponed his entire US tour, including a date at the Paramount Theatre, due to an unspecified illness. And just like that, he rescheduled most of his shows in a matter of days with a new date for Seattle on June 1, 2018; he'll wrap up the tour here in the Emerald City. There is no venue change and tickets for the original show are still valid. Unfortunately, Jones was unable to reschedule the Denver, Boise and Portland concerts, so those performances are canceled.



Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians and Ryan Bingham will all take part in a fundraising event billed as 'Harvey Can't Mess With Texas: A Benefit Concert For Hurricane Harvey Relief.' Money raised at the show will go to those affected by the Texas storm a few weeks ago that left many people in the Houston area homeless. Also on hand will be film actors Matthew McConaughey, Renee Zellwegger and Luke Wilson, who are all native Texans. The concert is slated for September 22 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.



Finally, don't forget that Janet Jackson is coming to Key Arena on September 27. This is a rescheduled concert from last year and thus far she hasn't canceled any dates on the current tour. Tickets for the 2016 show should still be good for the new date. I'll preview the performance next week in the SGN.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!