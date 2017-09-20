From the ACLU:

Today, we lost one of this country's great civil rights pioneers, Edie Windsor. The wheels of progress turn forward because of people like Edie who are willing to stand up in the face of injustice. One simply cannot write the history of the gay rights movement without reserving immense credit and gratitude for Edie Windsor. We were proud to stand with Edie when she took her fight on behalf of same-sex couples everywhere to the Supreme Court. We mourn her today, as do all whom she touched in her incredible life. Edie always urged others not to 'postpone joy.' So even as we mourn this terrible loss, we also celebrate Edie, who set an example for all of us to follow.



From the Human Rights Campaign President Chad Griffin:

Edie Windsor is a hero and civil rights icon who pushed our country closer to the promise of a more perfect union. Future generations will learn how she faced down discrimination with courage and defiance, and boldly challenged the United States government to treat her marriage to Thea Spyer equally under the law - as our Constitution guarantees. After Edie Windsor succeeded in defeating the Defense of Marriage Act, she continued to push forward, galvanizing the support of hundreds of thousands of Americans in support of the Obergefell case before the United States Supreme Court in 2015. We join millions across the nation in mourning the loss of Edie Windsor, and share our deepest condolences with her wife, Judith Kasen-Windsor.



From NCLR Executive Director Kate Kendell:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Edie Windsor, a hero and icon for the LGBT rights movement. Many of us feel the personal loss of a tremendous friend and mentor, whom we will never forget. She fought for dignity and laid the foundation for marriage equality. Her legacy will live on in history and be felt in the lives of our community for many years to come.



From Lambda Legal:

Our hearts are with Edie's wife, Judith Kasen-Windsor, their family and friends, and all whose lives were changed because Edie so fearlessly stood up for herself and her community. She called for the respect and dignity denied to same-sex spouses, and the Supreme Court heard her plea. Because of Edie, we are a more perfect union. She left an indelible mark on all who knew her story, and all whose love is now recognized and protected because of the victory she helped secure for LGBT people. Thank you, Edie. You will be remembered with deep respect and gratitude. We will miss you.



From GLAAD:

Edie Windsor is a legend who changed the course of history for the better. She touched countless lives, and we at GLAAD are deeply saddened by her passing, but her kindness, compassion, and legacy will endure. LGBTQ advocates and organizations are planning a vigil for Edie outside of the Stonewall Inn in New York City tonight.



From PFLAG:

We've lost a lesbian national treasure, someone who committed to love and never stopped pushing for change and justice. Edie had such joy for life, and gave our community so much. I hope she felt our love for her, and that we gave back to her in the same way she gave to all of us.



From the Civil and Human Rights Coalition:

Edie Windsor was unafraid to stand up when she knew she was being discriminated against, and ultimately the Supreme Court agreed. Because of her bravery, the nation saw a significant leap forward for LGBTQ equality. While much work remains, the actions of courageous individuals like Edie have helped move us forward as we work toward a more perfect union. We extend our sympathies to her wife, Judith Kasen-Windsor, and all those who were touched by this amazing woman.



From People for the American Way:

PFAW is deeply saddened by the loss of Edith Windsor, and our thoughts are with her family and friends. Ms. Windsor was a trailblazer who helped lead the charge for LGBTQ equality. Her landmark Supreme Court case, which granted same-sex married couples federal recognition and benefits for the first time, paved the way for nationwide marriage equality. We are grateful for her perseverance and tenacity, and she will be forever remembered as an iconic symbol of love and equality.



From GLAD Civil Rights Project Director Mary L. Bonauto

All of us at GLAD are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Edie Windsor. We extend our deepest condolences to her surviving spouse, Judith Kasen-Windsor, and to their community of family and friends. Edie was a true warrior for love and justice, and she lived life with an irrepressible joy. By generously and fearlessly sharing the story of her 40+-year love for Thea Spyer, she helped the nation and the Supreme Court see the humanity in the relationships of same-sex couples. In refusing to accept anything less than full legal respect of their marriage, she changed the lives of many. We can honor Edie's legacy by continuing the fight for equality, and by living life to the fullest, as she always did.



