|
|
|SML Seattle Leather Daddy and Daddy's boy contest
|
Who's your daddy? That's my boy!
Seattle Men in Leather (SML) is sponsoring the 29th Annual Seattle Leather Daddy and Daddy's boy Contest Saturday, October 7, at 7pm at The Cuff Complex, 1533 13th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122. The Cuff Complex's doors open for the contest at 6pm.
SML will also host a Meet and Greet on Friday, October 6, from 7-10pm at The Cuff Complex, 1533 13th
Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122 and a Victory Brunch on Sunday, October 8, 2-5pm at Diesel, 1413 14th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122.
Seattle Leather Daddy and Daddy's boy contestants are scored by a panel of six judges on their Interview, Physical Image and Attitude, Impromptu Question, Formal Leather Image, and Audience Vote.
SML membership is required to be a contestant.
SML contest winners are expected to promote the men's Leather, denim, and uniform lifestyles to the greater community, sponsor three fundraising events, and help Seattle Men in Leather further its goals throughout their title year.
Seattle Men in Leather is a gay men's social group consisting of individuals who seek or live the
Leather/Uniform/Rubber/etc. lifestyle, providing opportunities for friendship, mentoring, education, and support of the community.
The 2017/18 Club Charity is Seattle Area Support Groups (SASG) - http://www.sasgcc.org/.
More information about Seattle Men in Leather, contest information, and a contestant application form can be obtained at http://www.seattlemeninleather.org
Courtesy of Seattle Men in Leather
Share on Facebook
Share on Delicious
Share on StumbleUpon!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ed out, Bruce Harrell in&at least temporarily
------------------------------
Capitol Hill Housing to develop Seattle's first LGBTQ-affirming affordable senior housing
------------------------------
LGBT rights pioneer Edie Windsor dies at 88
Plaintiff in historic USA v. Windsor ruling
------------------------------
LGBTQ and Allied Gray Harbor community protest Hoquiam bar
------------------------------
Civil rights groups pay tribute to Edie Windsor
------------------------------
Dug Sharpe's remarks on being inducted into the NAGAAA Hall of Fame
------------------------------
SML Seattle Leather Daddy and Daddy's boy contest
------------------------------
ACLU asks for a preliminary injunction to stop Trump's Trans ban
------------------------------
Nearly 70,000 LGBT people in Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming lack statewide protections from ongoing discrimination
------------------------------
New HRC report highlights Trump-Pence's stealth attacks on democracy and the LGBTQ community
------------------------------
Discriminatory ban already harming Transgender troops and the US military, Lambda Legal and OutServe-SLDN tell court
------------------------------
AHF praises Sen. Bernie Sanders, Senate colleagues on introduction of 'Medicare for All' legislation
------------------------------
Queer groups condemn study claiming computers can tell if you're Gay from photos
------------------------------
Weekly Pets
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------