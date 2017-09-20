|
|
|ACLU asks for a preliminary injunction to stop Trump's Trans ban
|
by Mike Andrew -
SGN Staff Writer
The ACLU has asked a federal court for a preliminary injunction to halt Donald Trump's ban on Transgender people serving in the US military.
In its September 14 filing, the ACLU says that there will be 'irreparable harm' to the service members it represents if the ban is allowed to go forward.
'Without a preliminary injunction to preserve the status quo, plaintiffs' health and careers - and the health and careers of thousands of other transgender service members and qualified individuals who wish to serve - will be irreparably harmed,' the motion said.
'The transgender service member ban is unconstitutional and invalid on its face, and the court should enter a preliminary injunction prohibiting Defendants from implementing or enforcing it.'
On August 28, the ACLU filed suit against Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense James Mattis on behalf of six Transgender service members, arguing the ban violates their equal protection and due process rights. The preliminary injunction would allow Trans people to serve in the military until the suit is litigated.
The ACLU's suit is one of four against the ban. The others are from the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) and GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD), OutServe-SLDN and Lambda Legal, and Equality California. The NCLR and GLAD have also asked for a preliminary injunction in their lawsuit.
'Transgender people are not pawns in a political game,' the ACLU said in a statement announcing its request for an injunction. 'Our lives, our health care, our work cannot be erased with a tweet. We will not let that happen, and we are heading to court to stop it.'
|
|
|
|
|
|
