by Shaun Knittel - SGN Staff Writer



Seattle Police say a Transgender woman was beaten and bloodied inside the Rancho Bravo Capitol Hill restaurant over the weekend. The late night attack is being reviewed by the city's hate crime officials.



Officers found the victim with blood on her face and chest, and a cut above her eye after the attack inside Rancho Bravo, according to the Seattle Police report.



A close friend, Chris Ferrentino, was with the victim at the time of the assault.



Ferrentino said the night started as celebratory, but it turned into one of the worst of his life shortly after he and his friend arrived at the restaurant.



"It was my birthday last week, so she wanted to take me out," he told KOMO News.



They ordered some food and sat down, he said.



The victim told police she was beaten after a verbal exchange with the suspects who were recording her and her friend on video and making hateful comments. The victim told SPD that a black male began to comment about her gender. He allegedly told her that she was not a woman.



















According to the report, "The victim corrected the suspect and stated that she was a woman, and that she was not giving consent to be filmed."



The victim attempted to take the phone away and that is when the suspect began to yell at her and say that "he can film wherever he wants, and that the phone is his property."



The victim then told the suspect that his mother wouldn't be proud of him for his actions.



The suspect warned the victim not to bring up his mother, the report says.



The victim responded by saying of course she would bring up his mother because she wouldn't approve of him.



According to the SPD report, that's when things turned violent. The situation escalated quickly when a third suspect, a white male, struck the victim and ultimately she said she tried to pretend to be unconscious to stop the beating as the two suspects and a third, another black male, continued to attack her.



"The victim said she wrapped her arms around the suspects legs," the SPD report states. "She said she continued to be struck, and eventually pretended to be knocked out in an attempt to bring the assault to an end."



"There was blood all over me, all over the floor, the tables, and they continued to start kicking her. And I tried to fend them off," Ferrentino said. "And it was to the point where she had to pretend to be passed out in order for it to stop."



Police were provided with only a general description of the attackers in the report - a black male with a "faded" hairstyle, a black male in a "blue with white" shirt, and the white male who punched the victim, also wearing a blue with white shirt.



The suspects were reported to have left the scene in a white Cadillac SUV. Detectives also may have a partial license plate to work with, the last three digits of "631." The victim said that the suspects left eastbound on E Pine Street.



According to the report, the incident may have been captured on the restaurant's security video system, however SPD has not put out any more information at this time. According to a department spokesperson, the investigation is currently being reviewed by the SPD bias crimes unit.



"It's very emotional. And it's incredibly emotional for me, too, for somebody that I love and care about. And it's destroyed us a bit," Ferrentino told KOMO.



Ferrentino said the attack has made the victim scared to leave her own home.



