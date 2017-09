Meet Boomer, a stunning 5-year-old German Shepherd. Boomer is a regal boy who melts when he gets ear rubs! He loves his people and will be sure to make you feel special every time you come home. Boomer is a fetch fanatic and will chase the ball until he drops. If he sounds like the perfect dog for you, meet him today by talking to one of our adoption advisors. ??As with all of our dogs, Boomer has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. He will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!??Boomer will need to live in an adult only home. Boomer will need to be the only pet in the home.



Meet Tayler, a beautiful 5-year-old medium-haired sweetheart! Tayler is an absolutely gorgeous girl with luscious white fur and a few patches of brown tabby markings and a brown tail. She's a sweet cat who enjoys pats and ear scratches as well as naps, often in silly positions. Does Tayler sound like the kitty for you? Come meet her today at Seattle Humane she'll purr her way right into your heart!??As with all of our cats, Tayler is spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated. She will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King Country veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion-a great way to start off on the right paw!



Adoption specials:

Through September:



Thanks to a generous donor, adoption fees are waived through the month of September for cats 1 year and up come meet your new feline best friend!



