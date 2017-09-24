by Eric Andrews-Katz - SGN A&E Writer



'THE PRINCE & THE SHOWBOY

(AND THEIR NEW OLD FRIENDS)'

RIALTO THEATER

BROADWAY CENTER

FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

(TACOMA)

September 29 @ 8pm



Faith Prince is an easily recognizable talent. She has appeared on TV's 'Drop Dead Diva,' and in numerous Broadway productions including Guys & Dolls, The Little Mermaid, and Billy Elliot. She's been nominated (and won) Tony Awards, Drama Desk Awards, and the New York Nightlife Award for Outstanding Musical for her cabaret (with Jason Graae) 'The Prince and the Showboy (And Their New Old Friends)' which will be presented at the Rialto Theater / Broadway Center for the Performing Arts (310 S 9th St) in Tacoma. (253) 591-5894; (800) 291-7593; http://www.broadwaycenter.org/ The new theatrical company Sing Out Louise (with Seattle's David Edward-Hughes at the helm) brings the talented performer back to Seattle as a way of introducing the new company and some of the events scheduled. With a coquette/kittenish personality that easily exudes, it is a pleasure to talk to this talented Lady of the Theatre.



Eric Andrews-Katz: Who were your earliest influences in becoming a performer?



Faith Prince: Probably my father, who was actually a nuclear engineer, because he was very funny. He would tell jokes to the family and our friends; picture Mickey Rooney, but a little taller with red hair. He was sort of a vaudeville guy by nature. He influenced me. Since I watched television, there was also Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett. I loved comedy. I've always loved telling stories and I was sort of the class clown. I would come home and talk about my teachers, making up stories, etc&I was always quirky and funny.



Andrews-Katz: What kind of music influences the things you do?



Prince: Mostly by the church choir and school singing groups. I always liked choruses, and we did plays in high school. I was 'Laurie' in Oklahoma and 'Nellie' in South Pacific.



Andrews-Katz: They say that an actress learns from every role or show she's done. What have you learned from the following experiences: First, your Broadway debut in Jerome Robbins' Broadway.



Prince: It wasn't so much the experience of the show as it was Jerome himself. I learned discipline and focus and specificity from him.



Andrews-Katz: 'Trina' - from Falsettoland.



Prince: Entering her life was difficult. From her I learned compassion, and how sometimes your family is different from what you thought it would be, and that no matter what happens, there has to be forgiveness and moving on.



Andrews-Katz: Winning a Tony Award for 'Adelaide' from Guys & Dolls.



Prince: Sheer, unadulterated terror! Honestly, I don't like awards.



Andrews-Katz: 'Belle' - from Little Me.



Prince: You probably shouldn't do a show called Little Me, and is really about little he.



Andrews-Katz: 'Aggie Hurley' - from A Catered Affair.



Prince: You need to balance out the dark roles you do with something funny in the day, or by doing something for yourself. When you are living in someone else's dark world, it can really take you down. I would go to Central Park, or go see a comedy. I needed to have good laughs with friends.



Andrews-Katz: What was it like to be in the short-lived musical of James Joyce's The Dead?



Prince: I was a replacement for that cast. They had been through a lot by the time I came along, a director was fired, and other changes, and it was interesting. I've had a lot of group therapy and I walked into the cast thinking [of the different people] 'Dysfunctional', or 'Talented', etc& I would wait for the director to tell me what to do, and I'd do it. I kept walking. We all found each other eventually, on mutual ground, so&Yeah for Group Therapy!



Andrews-Katz: You did a studio recording of the allusive [***change to illusive] musical Breakfast At Tiffany's. Why do you think the show's never opened on Broadway?



Prince: We can't say it in the paper. It was a weird discombobulating of things. I mean really, do you see me as Audrey Hepburn? Let's start there. I did the recording, but like a lot of things, it was a good idea but ill conceived.



Andrews-Katz: How did you meet Jason Graae and what led to The Prince and the Showboy as an act?



Prince: I can't tell you that - it's part of the show and you'll have to come and find out. I can say that he [Jason] is irreverent and I'm kind of wacky. Together we are like a fresh spin on a vaudeville team duo.



Andrews-Katz: What should audiences look forward to during your appearance in Tacoma?



Prince: Juicy stories! And a divine sort of entertaining duo.



Andrews-Katz: If you could play any role, regardless of all limitations, what role would it be and why?



Prince: There's three of them. First, Mrs. Lovett from Sweeney Todd. I think I understand her plight and could certainly go to the extreme. I always look to see if I could walk through someone else's doors, to find the part for me, so I could go through it and become them. The trick is to balance it so you don't become lost in it. Second, would be Dolly Levi from Hello, Dolly! I think she is very co-dependent, and I used to be. I'm a caretaker and have always been one. In that time period, Dolly's husband died and she had to get on with her life, figure out what to do and how to make a living. We are both survivors and I can understand that.



The third would have to be Mama Rose. Jerome Robbins said to me that Rose wasn't a monster, she was merely out of a Depression. She was trying to get food on the table for her kids. She used craft and clawed her way to make it happen. Then she got caught up in it; that's the tragedy. She was doing it for good reasons and, like any relationship, if you don't keep up a healthy balance of what you need and what someone else needs, you just get on that train. If you don't include someone else's thoughts in your decision, it usually ends in disaster. I could understand how that would happen.







Faith Prince has been nominated for three Tony Awards for her roles in Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Bells are Ringing and A Catered Affair. She won the Tony for her acclaimed performance in Guys and Dolls opposite Nathan Lane.



David Edward-Hughes is a proclaimed 'Encyclopedia of musical theatre.' After many performances on various Seattle stages, David became the founding Co-Producer/Artistic Director of Showtunes Theatre for over a decade. David is the Artistic Director for Sing Out Louise the new theatrical company in association with (Executive Director) Roger Klorese.



