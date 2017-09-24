by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



JANET JACKSON

'STATE OF THE WORLD' TOUR

KEY ARENA

September 27



Barring no surprises or last-minute cancellations, the one and absolutely only Janet Jackson will arrive in Seattle this coming week for a long-awaited concert appearance at Key Arena. This is a rescheduled performance from last year, a show and tour the R&B-pop superstar put on hold to start a family; she's since given birth to her first child, a boy named Eissa.



If you're thinking that it's been ages since Jackson visited Seattle, you would be right. She last appeared in the Emerald City back in 2011 at McCaw Hall, as part of her 'Number Ones: Up Close and Personal' tour, and it was my least favorite concert of the three times I've seen her live. Too many medleys, lazy choreography and a flat performance overall, it left me wanting more, and I know she's capable of a lot more.



But that was then and this - a divorced woman, new mama, baby weight off - is now, a whole new Miss Janet-if-you're-nasty. This is a comeback. Although her most recent singles, 'No Sleeep' (with J. Cole), 'Unbreakable' and 'Dammn Baby,' failed to resurrect her slumping record sales streak, it's on stage where she really shines, a fierce performer who can dance like no one else; well, except for her brother, of course. But she's in a category all her own when it comes to performing live.







The 'State of the World Tour' kicked off September 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana and includes dates through mid-December. The opening night set list featured 36 songs, but she's expected to scale it down a bit for the Seattle show, and God forbid she squeeze them all into medleys (again!). Thus far, the tour has collected positive reviews.



So let's talk about some of the songs Jackson could whip out for us at Key Arena. She's gotta do the big hits, which means 'Nasty,' 'What Have You Done for Me Lately,' 'Miss You Much,' 'Control,' 'Rhythm Nation,' 'Love Will Never Do (Without You)' and 'That's the Way Love Goes' should all be on the set list, and I'll throw in my personal favorite, 'If.'



Besides these, you might hear 'All Nite (Don't Stop),' 'Escapade,' 'The Pleasure Principle,' 'Velvet Rope' and 'When I Think of You.' Newer songs will likely be wedged in between fan favorites, and dancing is guaranteed - on stage, on the floor and well, pretty much everywhere; you don't sit down at a Janet Jackson concert.



Besides her great legacy of music, the 51 year-old has been a loyal ally of the LGBT community, earning honors from the Human Rights Commission, GLAAD Media Awards and AIDS Project Los Angeles for her tireless contributions to AIDS awareness and for being an outspoken supporter of gay rights, and more recently transgender rights.



What a thrill it will be to welcome Janet Jackson back to Seattle on Thursday night!



Showtime is at 8pm, and though no opening act has been mentioned, don't be surprised if there is one. Regardless, arrive on time and plan your transportation in advance as to not get delayed in traffic.



