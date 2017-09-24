CAPTAIN SMARTYPANTS

& SENSIBLE SHOES

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN SING

THE TRIPLE DOOR

September 15-17



Nothing says a fine evening than wearing some smart pants and some sensible shoes to enjoy an evening of music and fun at The Triple Door. And that is what happened when Captain Smartypants and Sensible Shoes, the break out ensembles of the Seattle Men's Chorus and the Seattle's Women's Chorus, performed their latest show, So You Think You Can Sing, last weekend. It was a hilarious spin on competitive singing programs like 'The Voice,' 'American Idol,' and 'Eurovision.' Celebrity guest judges Kimball Allen, Lee Callahan, and Abbey Roads were on hand to keep everything on the up and up. The send-up was written by Brick George.



The faux set up was that the two troupes are competing for a 'Eurovision' type of show representing two faux countries. This admittedly silly premise allowed them to soar through exquisite renditions of original and classic songs. Director Eric Lane Barnes guided their performances with a fanciful flourish enlivening the audience. Of course, there was a sprinkling of political references. One example was when both ensembles were singing the classic Frank Sinatra and Nancy Sinatra/Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman song 'Somethin' Stupid' interspersed with members reading some of President Trump's most notorious tweets, speech quotes, and secretly recorded entertainment show outtakes.



Other highlights of the luminous night included a flirty rendition of Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream,' a moving version of TLC's 'Waterfalls,' and a version of Heart's 'Alone' that was both heartbreaking and hilarious (via a video) at the same time. But it was the solos that made the night a truly outstanding experience. A glorious version of Annie Lennox's 'Little Bird,' Patsy Cline's 'Crazy' (written by the legendary Willie Nelson), and a frank plea for empathy for the DACA Dreamers in the original ballad 'Border Affair' by Eric Lane Barnes.



What's next for these fine entertainers? The Seattle Women's Chorus' concert 'It's Fired Up! plays October 13 -21 at Saint Mark's Cathedral. The Seattle Men's Chorus' unmissable annual holiday show 'A Sassy Brassy Holiday' plays December 10-23 at Benaroya Hall. (206) 388-1400; http://www.seattlechoruses.org/.



We, in Seattle, are fortunate to have these beautiful voices in our midst. These days it seems the things we love are constantly under fire, but with the Seattle Women's Chorus and the Seattle Men's Chorus in our midst there is a positive and uplifting way for us to warm our souls - it's celebrating our community's diversity, love, and talent with our award-winning choruses!



