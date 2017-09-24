Advocates say Trump's efforts to promote anti-Transgender animus will erode equality, reinforce need for aggressive litigation strategy on Transgender military ban



WASHINGTON, DC - [On September 20, 2017], the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) and GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD), the LGBT advocacy organizations at the center of the transgender military fight, expressed outrage over comments made by Trump judicial nominee Jeff Mateer, following reports that he called transgender children part of 'Satan's plan' and supported conversion therapy. NCLR and GLAD have said that Mateer's nomination, coupled with efforts to bar transgender Americans from serving in the military, continue to promote false stereotypes, scapegoating, and fears that will hurt our country.



'NCLR and GLAD are at the forefront of protecting the rights of transgender Americans, and we will fight discrimination of any kind,' said Shannon Minter, NCLR Legal Director. 'These comments made by a Trump nominee reflect hostility toward transgender people that is deeply disturbing. There is no room for this sort of vitriol in our public discourse. Our government must stand for inclusion and fairness for all, and we will speak out against efforts to turn back the clock on equality.'



'It's concerning that the Trump administration is trying to infuse its anti-transgender ideology into our judicial system,' said GLAD Transgender Rights Project Director Jennifer Levi. 'Our courts must serve as a backstop to President Trump's divisive and exclusionary policies, not promote discrimination. Courts must treat all Americans fairly and promote equal rights. That's why GLAD and NCLR filed Doe v. Trump, because if President Trump is going to discriminate against our community, we will use all the legal tools at our disposal to stop him.'



