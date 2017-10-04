|
|
|Who's your daddy? That's my boy!
|
SML Seattle Leather Daddy and Daddy's boy contest
Seattle Men in Leather (SML) is sponsoring the 29th Annual Seattle Leather Daddy and Daddy's boy Contest Saturday, October 7, at 7pm at The Cuff Complex, 1533 13th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122. The Cuff Complex's doors open for the contest at 6pm.
SML will also host a Meet and Greet on Friday, October 6, from 7-10pm at The Cuff Complex, 1533 13th
Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122 and a Victory Brunch on Sunday, October 8, 2-5pm at Diesel, 1413 14th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122.
Seattle Leather Daddy and Daddy's boy contestants are scored by a panel of six judges on their Interview, Physical Image and Attitude, Impromptu Question, Formal Leather Image, and Audience Vote.
SML membership is required to be a contestant.
SML contest winners are expected to promote the men's Leather, denim, and uniform lifestyles to the greater community, sponsor three fundraising events, and help Seattle Men in Leather further its goals throughout their title year.
Seattle Men in Leather is a gay men's social group consisting of individuals who seek or live the
Leather/Uniform/Rubber/etc. lifestyle, providing opportunities for friendship, mentoring, education, and support of the community.
The 2017/18 Club Charity is Seattle Area Support Groups (SASG) - http://www.sasgcc.org/.
More information about Seattle Men in Leather, contest information, and a contestant application form can be obtained at http://www.seattlemeninleather.org
Courtesy of Seattle Men in Leather
Share on Facebook
Share on Delicious
Share on StumbleUpon!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Why Jenny Durkan is right for Seattle Mayor
------------------------------
Seattle/King County
Clinic on October 26-29
------------------------------
Birmingham enacts LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination ordinance
------------------------------
Historic CDC announcement:
U = U: Undetectable means untransmittable
------------------------------
MARK MY WORDS: Applaud journalism
------------------------------
King County Executive Dow Constantine endorses Jenny Durkan
------------------------------
Jenny Durkan has the boldness and the experience to deliver on the most consequential challenges facing Seattle
------------------------------
Why Jenny Durkan is the right choice for Mayor of Seattle
------------------------------
WA leaders resoundingly say Jenny Durkan has the experience and vision to lead Seattle
------------------------------
Palm Center statement on support by Gen. Joseph Dunford, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for Transgender service
------------------------------
AG Bob Ferguson wants to join suit against Trump's Trans ban
------------------------------
Greece to recognize Transgender people
------------------------------
Who's your daddy? That's my boy!
------------------------------
Weekly Pets
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------