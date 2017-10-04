                                 
Wednesday, Oct 04, 2017
 
posted Friday, September 29, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 39
Who's your daddy? That's my boy!
Who's your daddy? That's my boy!

SML Seattle Leather Daddy and Daddy's boy contest

Seattle Men in Leather (SML) is sponsoring the 29th Annual Seattle Leather Daddy and Daddy's boy Contest Saturday, October 7, at 7pm at The Cuff Complex, 1533 13th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122. The Cuff Complex's doors open for the contest at 6pm.

SML will also host a Meet and Greet on Friday, October 6, from 7-10pm at The Cuff Complex, 1533 13th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122 and a Victory Brunch on Sunday, October 8, 2-5pm at Diesel, 1413 14th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122.



Seattle Leather Daddy and Daddy's boy contestants are scored by a panel of six judges on their Interview, Physical Image and Attitude, Impromptu Question, Formal Leather Image, and Audience Vote.

SML membership is required to be a contestant.

SML contest winners are expected to promote the men's Leather, denim, and uniform lifestyles to the greater community, sponsor three fundraising events, and help Seattle Men in Leather further its goals throughout their title year.

Seattle Men in Leather is a gay men's social group consisting of individuals who seek or live the Leather/Uniform/Rubber/etc. lifestyle, providing opportunities for friendship, mentoring, education, and support of the community.

The 2017/18 Club Charity is Seattle Area Support Groups (SASG) - http://www.sasgcc.org/.

More information about Seattle Men in Leather, contest information, and a contestant application form can be obtained at http://www.seattlemeninleather.org

Courtesy of Seattle Men in Leather

