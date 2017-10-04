Meet the gorgeous Loua, a sweet 3-year-old German Shepherd mix. With her strong, serene and loving personality, this gorgeous lady is the doggie equivalent of 'Wonder Woman.' As her sweet qualities reel you in, you won't be able to help but fall in love when you meet her. Loua is excited to share her adventures and unconditional puppy love with you. Meet her today at Seattle Humane - you'll be so glad you dropped by! ??As with all of our dogs, Loua has been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and behavior tested. She will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!??Introduce to children 16 years and older. Resident dogs are required to visit Loua prior to adoption. Please see our adoption advisors for additional behavior information.



Meet Lulu, a stunning 7-year-old oriental shorthair kitty! She's a beautiful girl with a sleek black coat and pretty green eyes. Lulu enjoys attention, but can get a little over-stimulated, so she'll need a patient and understanding adopter to help her focus her energy on her toys. Are you ready to let this beauty into your heart? Come to Seattle Humane today and meet Lulu - you'll be glad you did!??As with all of our cats, Lulu is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. All of our cats have been tested for Feline Leukemia/FIV and go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and their very own identification tag and collar. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Shelter updates:

Oct. 7 | 5:30-9:30 PM |Green Lake Park



This year's WALK received a fun makeover! Save the date - Oct. 7 at Green Lake for GLOW IN THE PARK - an evening dog walk to benefit our Disaster and Life-Saver Rescue funds. These programs transfer in at-risk animals from local shelters and beyond, like Texas, to safety at Seattle Humane.



We'll have adoptable pets, music, food trucks, and glow in the dark surprises! Adoption specials:



Through September:?Thanks to a generous donor, adoption fees are waived through the month of September for cats 1 year and up - come meet your new feline best friend!



