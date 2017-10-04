



People who struggle to access and/or afford dental, medical and eye care services may receive them free of charge at the largest free health clinic ever organized in the State of Washington, Seattle/King County Clinic, Oct. 26 - 29, in KeyArena at Seattle Center.



Organizers of this extraordinary undertaking expect to help 4,000 people over the four-day period this year. Now in its fourth year, Seattle/King County Clinic brings together over 100 healthcare organizations, civic agencies, nonprofit entities, private businesses and thousands of volunteers to help underserved and vulnerable populations.



Over the past three years, the Clinic has cared for 11,900 patients and provided over $10 million in services. Statistics show patients come to the Clinic from 262 unique zip codes and speak 37 primary languages. Many who seek services (47%) do not have health insurance, are unemployed (49%) or classified as the working poor; and more than 60% of patients are at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level.







Here is how the Clinic works:



o Clinic patients receive treatment on a first-come, first-served basis.



o Patients may park free of charge at two Seattle Center facilities, 1st Ave North Garage and Mercer Street Parking Garage, on each day of the Clinic.



o Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center, located on the grounds at the corner of 2nd Ave North and Thomas Street, serves as the ticket waiting and distribution area. Organizers distribute free admission tickets for the day beginning at 5 a.m. Tickets are limited.



o Doors to KeyArena open at 6:30 a.m. Patients are admitted by ticket number into the Clinic.



o Patients register as they enter. They do not need to show identification or proof of immigration status.



o Inside KeyArena, all procedures and services are provided free of charge, and interpretation services are available for those who need them.



o Patients may receive services in two areas on each day; however, they cannot receive both dental and eye care in one day. They may return to the Clinic on other days for additional services.







Seattle/King County Clinic transforms the form and function of KeyArena. The licensed healthcare professionals and general support volunteers who staff it donate their time and expertise. Patients receive real, and in many instances, extensive care including dental fillings and extractions, comprehensive eye exams and free prescription eyeglasses, physical exams, PAP smears, mammograms, EKGs, x-rays, lab tests, vaccinations, foot care, acupuncture and much more. Additional information is available at: www.seattlecenter.org/patients.



Seattle/King County Clinic is made possible through thousands of donated work hours as well as cash and in-kind contributions. Donations are accepted at: www.seattecenter.org. Healthcare professionals and general support volunteers may sign up for a variety of work shifts through an online registration system at: www.seattlecenter.org/volunteers.



Organizing and implementing an event on this scale represents the serious dedication of a caring community to make a difference for the most vulnerable among us. By meeting immediate healthcare needs and providing connections for ongoing care, the community partners involved hope that this event will positively impact the health of the region and raise awareness of the scale of those left out of the current healthcare system. Learn more about Seattle/King County Clinic at: www.seattlecenter.org or by calling 206-684-7200.



About Seattle/King County Clinic Partners

The following are just some of the organizations collaborating to produce the Seattle/King County Clinic and contributing needed resources and expertise:



141 Eyewear, 3M ESPE, AEG Facilities, All Home, America's Dentists Care Foundation, Arcora Foundation, Auston James Photography, The Ballmer Group Philanthropy, Bartell Drugs, Bellevue Dentistry, Benco Dental, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bombas, Burkhart Dental Supply, Ceres Roasting Company, City of Seattle, Coca-Cola North America, Country Doctor Community Health Centers, Dave's Killer Bread, DCG One, Dentsply Sirona, Dunn Lumber Co., Einstein Brothers Bagels, The Essential Baking Company, Essilor Vision Foundation, Europa Eyewear, European Vine Selections Wine Shop, Field Roast, Franz Bakery, Greek Gods Yogurt, Group Health Foundation, Healthpoint, Heidelberg Engineering Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Hepatitis Education Project, Hollywood Lights, HOPE Animal-Assisted Crisis Response, InDemand Interpreting, International Community Health Services, Ivoclar Vivadent Inc., Jorgenson-Peninsula Optical Supply, Kaiser Permanente, Kavo Kerr, King County 2-1-1, King County Nurses Association, KLS Martin LP, Lagunitas Brewing Co., Le Panier, Levy Restaurants, Lhasa OMS Inc., Mary Mahoney Professional Nurses Organization, Max Technologies, Medical Teams International, Mediterranean Inn, Meisinger USA, Microsoft, Mid-Gulf Instruments, Moccasin Lake Foundation, Navos, Neighborcare Health, Nintendo of America Inc., Optometric Physicians of Washington, Pacific Office Automation, Patterson Dental, Patterson Foundation, PCC Natural Markets, Pepperidge Farm Inc., Philips Healthcare, Physical Therapy Association of Washington, PINN, Prescription Drug Assistance Foundation, Project Access Northwest, Providence St. Joseph Health, PTT Communications LLC, Public Health - Seattle & King County, Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Q3 Assets | Lite-Tite, Ripe Catering, Sea Mar Community Health Centers, Seattle Animal Shelter, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Seattle Center, Seattle Center Foundation, Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, Seattle Fire Department, Seattle Housing Authority, Seattle Information Technology, Seattle Monorail, Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs, Seattle Police Department, Seattle Public Library, Seattle-King County Dental Society, Septodont, Shofu Dental Corporation, Space Needle, SPARK, Swedish Medical Center, Swire Coca-Cola USA, Twilio, UW Medicine, UW School of Public Health, Valley Cities, Virginia Mason, VOCO America, VOSH Northwest, Washington Academy of Eye Physicians and Surgeons, Washington Academy of General Dentistry, Washington Association of Naturopathic Physicians, Washington East Asian Medicine Association, Washington Dental Hygienists' Association, Washington Healthcare Access Alliance, Washington State Chiropractic Association, Washington State Dental Association, Washington State Dental Laboratory Association, Washington State Department of Health, Washington State Nurses Association, Washington State Society of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, Walman Optical, WeCount, Welch Allyn, Wells Fargo.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!