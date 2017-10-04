Paul Caldwell leaps into his second season as Artistic Director for Seattle Men's Chorus (SMC) and Seattle Women's Chorus (SWC) with SWC's highly anticipated 15th Anniversary, followed by a brassy sassy Holiday Concert, the arrival of Randy Rainbow at April's massive joint SMC/SWC concert and an homage to Britain's 'queens' in all their forms at Pride.



Additionally, the Choruses will engage other communities when they take their music on tour to OLYMPIA (March 2018) and three concerts in EASTERN WASHINGTON (July 2018). Paul describes the season as 'an amazing journey of music and mission.'



SEATTLE WOMEN'S CHORUS - 15TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON KICKOFF

'Fired Up'

Every social movement in modern history has been accompanied by music that rouses the masses, speaks truth to power, and cements public consciousness. SWC brings heart and soul to songs of protest and social justice. Traditional pieces by Pete Seeger complement contemporary music by singer, songwriter MILCK. The sounds of new works by Mari Esabel Valverde and Abbie Betinis will fill Saint Mark's Cathedral as well as a new song by 13-year old You Tube sensation Isolde Fair. Collectively the concert shines a spotlight on the music that has been inspired by such movements as anti-war, human rights, and the 2017 Women's March. Through song, SWC reminds us all of Seattle's crucial role as a harbinger of social activism.



SEATTLE: 10/13, 10/14, 10/20, 10/21 at 8:00pm; 10/21 at 2:00pm - Saint Mark's Cathedral (1245 10th Ave E)



SEATTLE MEN'S CHORUS

'A Sassy Brassy Holiday'

The color and warmth of brass infuses beloved holiday carols, classic seasonal anthems, and a pinch of sass. Featuring a soaring gospel arrangement of 'Joy to the World,' the cheeky and cheerful 'A Super Gay Christmas,' plus a down and dirty Dixie styling of 'Let It Snow.'



SEATTLE: 12/10 at 7:30pm; 12/17 at 8:00pm; 12/20, 12/21 at 7:30pm; 12/23 at 2:00pm & 8:00pm - Benaroya Hall (3rd Ave & Union/University Sts) | TACOMA: 12/9 at 3:00pm & 7:00pm - Broadway Center for the Performing Arts - Rialto Theater (310 S 9th St, Tacoma) | EVERETT: 12/16 at 7:30pm - Historic Everett Theatre (2911 Colby Ave, Everett)



SEATTLE MEN'S CHORUS & SEATTLE WOMEN'S CHORUS

'Not In Our Town'

With Special Guest Randy Rainbow!

Standing up and singing out! The combined forces of SWC and SMC's voices share the stage for a special unity concert that confronts the rising tide of intolerance in our country. Featuring a tour de force musical theatre piece from the creators of Ragtime about the history of civil rights in America, 'Not In Our Town' is filled with inspiring stories of equality as well as songs of celebration from Katy Perry, Melissa Etheridge and Whitney Houston.



SEATTLE: 4/7 at 8:00pm & 4/8 at 2:00pm - Marion Oliver McCaw Hall (321 Mercer St.)



SEATTLE MEN'S CHORUS

'God Save The Queens'

SMC ascends the throne to present 50 years of British rock and pop royalty, from The Beatles to Sting to Adele. This invasion is so lush and flashy that it edges on revolutionary!



SEATTLE: 6/22 & 6/23 at 8:00pm - Marion Oliver McCaw Hall (321 Mercer St.)



TICKETS:

Subscription Packages: $49-$226

Individual Tickets: $25-$85

Box Office: (206) 388-1400 Mon-Fri, 11am-6pm

www.seattlechoruses.org



About Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow (yes, real name) is a comedian, actor, writer, host and Internet sensation best known for his viral comedy videos. His popular series of political spoofs and musical parodies have garnered international acclaim and hundreds of millions of views. Dan Savage called him 'the best thing to come from the GOP race' and his musical tribute to the first presidential debate of 2016 ('BRAGGADOCIOUS!') received 28 million views in its first two days. He was subsequently asked by the cast of TV's 'Will & Grace' to parodize a song which they performed during a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton. Randy has originated and starred in multiple hit web series for BroadwayWorld.com, written for comedian Kathy Griffin and hosted and performed in numerous theatrical events for the Broadway, cabaret and gay communities, as well as for the Tony Awards and some of New York City's most popular night spots including 54 Below, Birdland Jazz Club and Therapy NYC. Rainbow can be seen starring opposite Margaret Cho in a new musical ad campaign for Orbitz. He has also been seen on VH1 and Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, and has been heard regularly as both a guest and co-host on Sirius XM Radio.



About Paul Caldwell

Previously Paul served as the artistic director for Windy City Performing Arts in Chicago. As such, he provided renewed leadership and vision for both the Windy City Gay Chorus and Windy City Treble Quire. He also served as artistic director for the Youth Choral Theater of Chicago, a community-based after-school program enrolling 200 young people in Chicago's northern suburbs. Paul's work with youth garnered national recognition, receiving the Chorus America/ASCAP Award for Adventurous Programming.



Paul composes and arranges music collaboratively with Sean Ivory. Their choral works have been telecast on PBS and A&E and performed at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and throughout Europe, Asia and Africa. Legendary guitarist Steve Vai recently collaborated with Caldwell and Ivory to create a choral-rock fusion song, 'Book of the Seven Seals.' Paul made his Carnegie Hall conducting debut in 2014, leading concerts comprised entirely of music he composed. He has also been artistic director for the ¡Canta! Costa Rica festival in San José, Costa Rica. Paul served two terms on the board of directors of Chorus America. His efforts on behalf of the choral field were honored in 2008, when he received the Michael J. Korn Founders Award for Philanthropic Contribution to the Arts.



About Seattle Men's Chorus/Seattle Women's Chorus

The internationally renowned Seattle Men's Chorus (founded 1979) and Seattle Women's Chorus (founded 2002) comprise the largest community choral organization in North America. Both choruses stand out as the largest LGBTQ-identified men's and women's choruses in the world. Along with the small ensembles, Captain Smartypants and Sensible Shoes, the choruses comprise one of the Pacific Northwest's largest, most vibrant and successful music organizations, performing in Seattle's most prestigious venues for an annual audience of more than 30,000 patrons. Flying House Productions is the not-for-profit organization that governs and manages the Choruses. Collectively there are 650+ singing members along with staff, volunteers, and associate members who support both Choruses. They are a leading voice for the LGBTQ community and offer more than 30 outreach events and main stage concert performances annually.



Our Mission

Our voices transform society through innovative and entertaining programs that build community, illuminate the experiences of LGBTQ people and their allies, expand inclusion, and inspire justice.



Our Vision

A more harmonious world that celebrates the unique identities and talents of all people.



Courtesy of Seattle Choruses



