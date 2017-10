by Miryam Gordon

SGN A&E Writer If youve been bemoaning the lack of brand-spanking-new plays to see, October is YOUR MONTH. We have world premieres in spades about all sorts of topics. If that doesnt float your boat, there are reinterpretations of classics, and more. Pride and Prejudice, Seattle Repertory Theatre, 10/1-29 (opens 10/4)

Playwright Kate Hamill adapts this classic love story with a decidedly progressive take on the trials and travails of Elizabeth Bennet, Mr. Darcy, and the delightful Bennet clan. But empire waists and lavish Regency-era attire still abound in this familiar yet surprisingly modern West Coast premiere adaptation.

www.seattlerep.org Sycorax, Snowflake Avalanche, 10/6-14 (at 18th & Union) (world premiere)

Demene E. Hall stars in this, Y Yorks newest play, inspired by Shakespeares The Tempest. A profound meditation on persecution, vengeance and forgiveness. Betrayed by a mother, a lover, her sons lover, society, and the vicious lies that Prospero has foisted on the world, Sycorax makes an excellent case to the gods for revenge.

https://18thandunion.org/tickets Pixie and the Grocer, Thistle Theatre, 10/7-22 (various locations)

A Pixie lives comfortably with a greedy Grocer and his wife. One day he observes a poor Poet give up food in exchange for a book of poetry. The incredulous Pixie peeks into the Poets room and sees the beauty and excitement of poetry dance before his eyes! Now he faces a dilemma...should he switch his services from the rich Grocer to the poor Poet and live a less comfortable life? Thistle Theatre specializes in tabletop Bunraku-style of puppetry, an ancient Japanese art form. Shadow puppets bring the poetry to life.

www.thistletheatre.org Beware the Terror of Gaylord Manor, ACT Theatre w/Ben de la Creme, 10/12-29

Drag artist BenDeLaCreme is joined by an all-star cast of comedy, dance, cabaret and burlesque luminaries for a tale of Halloween horror sure to leave you howling! A pair of paranormal researchers and an unwitting ingenue find themselves in a mysterious house on Halloween night and are soon terrorized by vampire vixens, well-built werewolves, mischievous mummies and witches. You never know whats going to burst out of the closet at Gaylord Manor.

http://www.acttheatre.org/Tickets/OnStage/BenDeLaCreme Happy, Happy, Happy, Macha Theatre Works, 10/13-28 (at Erickson Theatre) (world premiere)

Lauren's Grandmother is dead. The funeral has been scheduled for today, her son Caleb's 19th birthday, and she has to finish his 10-layer gluten free cake. Her husband is no help; all he wants to do these days is jog&for hours. And her best friend seems distracted... What could she be hiding? It's a day for everyone's secrets to be revealed as the characters struggle with morality, mortality and the cost of their choices.

https://www.machatheatreworks.com Ragtime, The 5th Avenue Theatre, 10/13-11/5 (in collaboration with Asolo Repertory Theatre)

With a significantly local cast, sublime melodies and a deeply compelling story of love at its core, Ragtime will inspire and touch the soul. Its the turn of the century; set in the volatile melting pot of New York City, three distinct American stories are woven together a determined Jewish immigrant, a daring Harlem musician and an upper-class mother, united by their courage, compassion and belief in a better tomorrow. Ragtime was nominated for 13 Tony Awards® and was honored with awards for Best Book and Best Score.

www.5thavenue.org The Crucible, ACT Theatre, 10/13-11/12 (opens 10/19)

Arthur Millers beloved and classic play about the Salem witch trials. John Proctor is desperate to right the wrongs he has done to his wife, but his former adulterous relationship with the young Abigail Williams makes that difficult now that Abigail has started to lead the young girls in their town to call out potential witches. Tensions mount as more and more people are accused, and the frenzied hunt continues to uncover more secrets. Religion, conspiracy, witchcraft, and lust fuel this passionate play about shame and morality.

www.acttheatre.org The World of Extreme Happiness, Seattle Public Theater with SiS Productions, 10/13-11/5

When Sunny is born in rural China, her parents leave her in a slop bucket to die because shes a girl. She survives, and at 14 leaves for the city, where she works a low-paying factory job and attends self-help classes to improve her chances at securing a coveted office position. When Sunnys attempts to pull herself out of poverty lead to dire consequences for a fellow worker, she is forced to question the system shes spent her life trying to master and stand up against the powers that be.

www.seattlepublictheater.org Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical, Bainbridge Performing Arts, 10/13-29

Based on the smash-hit movie, this is the heartwarming adventure of three friends Tick, Bernadette, and Adam, a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio, who take their show to the middle of the Australian outback. They hop aboard a battered old bus (nicknamed Priscilla) searching for love and friendship and end up reaching their wildest dreams. Dance-floor favorites include Its Raining Men, I Will Survive, Hot Stuff, Finally, Boogie Wonderland, Go West, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, and I Love The Nightlife.

https://www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org/products/priscilla-queen-of-the-desert-the-musical Corialanus: Fight Like a Bitch, Rebel Kat Productions, 10/17-11/18 (at 12th Avenue Arts)

Starring powerhouses Nike Imoru as Coriolanus and Wendy Robie as Volumnia. This rarely produced Shakespearean play about politics, power, and pride, is packed with daring physical combat and deliciously vicious language, and a top notch all-female cast drives a contemporary adaptation of Shakespeares dramatic thriller.

http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3046110 American Buffalo, Seattle Immersive Theatre, 10/18-11/19 (at 5601 20th Ave NW)

Join Don, Bobby, and Teach at Dons 2nd Hand Shop as they orchestrate a robbery of a rare coin collection, including a potentially valuable Buffalo nickel. The heist begins to go awry when smooth-talking and experienced hustler Teach begins planting seeds of doubt in Dons mind about his protégé, Bobby. Their bonds will be ruthlessly tested as the play explores the capitalistic American dream, the desperation of poverty, and white male fragility.

http://www.seattleimmersivetheatre.org/ Last Stop on Lilac, Annex Theatre, 10/20-11/11 (world premiere)

Kelleen Conway Blanchard debuts a new play. 1960s Hollywood is a technicolor land of fever dreams. Sweet-faced Bunny Le Blanc brought her bright lights to the big city and now shes dead. She was last seen on luxurious Lilac Lane, home to glamorous stars and faded legends. Someone on this street murdered Bunny, but who? The sexy starlet? The swinging bachelors in the pink bungalow? Something deadly happened on Lilac Lane. Something secret, likely involving sacrifices, blood cults and the devil herself.

http://www.annextheatre.org/ 63 Trillion, Sandbox Radio, 10/20-11/19 (at West of Lenin)

A small group of financial advisors desperately attempt to survive the worst financial crisis in history. Who will win? Who will lose? Who will do the right thing?

http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3081294 The Government Inspector, Seattle Shakespeare Company, 10/24-11/19

When small town officials mistake an inventive clerk for an undercover inspector sent to root out corruption, the whole village flies into a tailspin. A comic web of bribery, lies, and rampaging self-delusion entangles everyone in chaos.

www.seattleshakespeare.org Deers, Annex Theatre, 10/24-11/8 (Tu/W) (world premiere)

Antic animals drink away their troubles with friends and foes at a mountain tavern in the Cascades, where every bunny knows your name. Share a pint as these creatures encounter love, career woes, mortality, and their own primal natures. Beginning with the pilot and ending with a very special series finale, follow animals of all shapes and sizes over four episodes of this strange and unusual fake sitcom.

http://www.annextheatre.org/ The Nance, ArtsWest, 10/26-11/19

Richard Gray and Jeff Steitzer star in this Douglas Carter Beane play set in world of 1930s burlesque. It was an American era when it was easy to play Gay and dangerous to be Gay. A "nance" was a character in popular comedy acts. While most "nance" actors are straight, Chauncey is not, and at a time when Gay communities were subject to police raids and moral outrage Chauncey is left with no choice but to hide his identity while he mocks it onstage.

www.artswest.org Anne of Green Gables, SecondStory Repertory, 10/27-11/19

SSR is proud to present the musical adaptation of L.M. Montgomery's timeless classic. The Cuthberts, expecting to adopt a boy, receive a wide-eyed, red-haired, girl named Anne. As she explores her new surroundings, the inquisitive Anne Shirley develops a penchant for finding trouble. With her irrepressible spirit and imagination, she works her way into the hearts of her adoptive parents as well as the residents of Prince Edward Island. It's a heartwarming story for the whole family.

www.secondstoryrep.org Burn This, Theatre22, 10/27-11/18 (at 12th Avenue Arts)

Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Lanford Wilson (Fifth of July), Burn This explores romance, artistic expression and familial turmoil through the lens of 1980s Manhattan. Anna, who's still reeling from the loss of her beloved artistic partner and friend Robbie, struggles to regain equilibrium with her supportive roommate, Larry, and her doting boyfriend, Burton. But when Robbie's grieving, dangerous brother arrives unexpectedly, he challenges everything Anna thinks she wants.

www.theatre22.org The Bridges Of Madison County, Showtunes!, 10/29-11/5 (at ACT Theatre)

This musical is based on Robert James Waller's 1992 novel. Francesca Johnson, a beautiful Italian woman who married an American soldier to flee war-ravaged Italy, looks forward to a rare four days alone on her Iowa farm when her family heads to the 1965 State Fair. When ruggedly handsome, National Geographic photographer, Robert Kincaid, pulls into her driveway seeking directions, though, what happens in those four days may very well alter the course of Francesca's life.

http://showtunestheatre.org/ Sings The Hits, Theatre22, 10/31-11/13 (select Tu/W/Sats at 12th Avenue Arts) (world premiere)

Scotto Moore wrote last years Cant Talk Right Now and introduced us to the radio show Signal Loss, a love letter to the analog era. Now its host, Amanda Bixby, is back with a new episode that faces down multi-generational sexism in the music industry. While interviewing a hot young rock singer, Amanda learns that the singers hit new record includes a sample from a supposedly lost jazz recording from decades earlier. As Amanda struggles to help the rock singer escape her abusive manager, she must unravel the secret story of how the jazz recording was lost and what happened to the forgotten musicians who performed on it.

www.theatre22.org